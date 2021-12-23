It’s not exactly egg nog … but the winner of the Vintage Wine & Spirits annual Christmas auction will certainly receive a holiday delight.
However, the big winners will actually be the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter and Lebanon’s New Leash on Life organization.
Vintage Wine & Spirits — which is located in the western portion of Wilson County (at 15,255 Lebanon Road in Old Hickory) — is in its fourth year of holding an auction that benefits area organizations.
“We donate to schools every year,” Vintage Wine & Spirits co-owner and general manager Jen Hooper said. “This is our big auction every year. We like to support our community. We have a lot of really great customers. We feel like a family.
“We like to give back to people in need. There’s so many in need. Any chance we can do it, we want to do it.”
For the previous three years, the proceeds from the auction went to the Mt. Juliet Help Center, with last year’s auction bringing in $4,500 after generating $3,300 in 2019.
Both of this year’s auctions will benefit animal-affiliated organizations.
“Helping people through the Mt. Juliet Help Center was wonderful,” Hooper said. “I have dogs. We have a lot of people who come in with dogs. All of our staff goes crazy when somebody who comes in with dogs. We’re all dog crazy. My little dog (a 5-year-old American Bulldog named Ella) is our mascot. We just love dogs. People light up when they see her. It brings so much joy to people. When they come in and see the dog, they feel free to bring their dogs in. Almost every one of our customers loves it.”
Ella has become popular enough to warrant her own social-media following.
“Customers wanted to see pictures of her when she wasn’t here,” Hooper said. “So, she has her own Instagram page.”
The auction to benefit the volunteer-based Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter involves a Buffalo Trace Antique Collection unit of four bottles of bourbon, including a 12-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle, a 10-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle and two other bottles from the same distiller.
Pappy Van Winkle is only released once per year — after Thanksgiving — and is limited in quantity.
At Vintage, a 10-year-old, 750-milliliter bottle of Pappy Van Winkle sells for $115, and the 12-year-old bottle sells for $135.
“Some people get a bottle ... some people get two ... some people get eight or 10,” Hooper said. “That’s pretty much the max.
“We don’t get much of it, so it’s very, very, very hard to find.”
As of Wednesday morning, that auction was at $4,300.
Vintage promotes the auctions on Facebook, but individuals must visit the store in order to bid on the unit. More than 9,300 people had seen the post as of Wednesday.
“The animal shelter is getting all of money from the sale of that unit,” Hooper said.
A separate auction that is ongoing that will benefit New Leash on Life, an organization that is dedicated to improving the welfare of companion animals in the community through shelter, placement, spay/neutering, education and awareness.
“It’s a trip to pick to out a George Dickel barrel (at the George Dickel Distillery in Tullahoma),” Hooper said. “It includes barrel sampling and lunch.”
The winner will have two friends of his/her choice accompanying the winner and Vintage co-owner Josh Johnson on the trip.
“Josh is pretty brilliant at things like that,” Hooper said. “We’ve done this for so long that we know how our bourbon crowd loves that type of thing. A couple of years ago, we took a group of customers with us to Kentucky (to the Buffalo Trace, Barton 1792 and Maker’s Mark distilleries), and they loved it.
“It’s a day with the owner to go pick a barrel, which a lot of customers don’t get to do. We pick about 45 barrels of bourbon every year. A group of three get to go. They have bourbon in (the barrels). You go and sample from five or six different barrels and pick which one you like the best. We’re going to be picking out a 15-year bourbon. They bottle it. The bottles come back here. Every bottle will have their names on it.”
That auction had climbed to more than $400 as of Wednesday.
In addition to the auctions, there is information on a variety of dogs currently at the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter and at New Leash on Life displayed on the Christmas tree at Vintage that people can take and purchase items for. In fact, many of those dogs are up for adoption.
“A lot of people have seen (the auctions) online,” Hooper said. “We thought that if there’s that much interest that maybe they’ll be able to come in and adopt some of these animals or bring them something for the holidays.
“People are either sponsoring them or bringing them things to the store to get to those places. Most of them are up for adoption. We’re hoping for that too.”
Both auctions — which began on Dec 11 — conclude on Friday morning.
“There’s so many people in need,” Hooper said. “We grieve with people. There’s people in desperate need of love and attention and money. We’re just extremely blessed. We want to share it in any way we can.
“We’re not your typical liquor store. We’ve built a lot of good friends and good relationships with the community. We want to give back in any way that we can.”
