James and Connie

Mt. Juliet resident Connie Alexander (at left) has been utilizing Wilson Rides’ services for almost two years to go to her dialysis appointments. Volunteer drivers like James Parenteau (at right) take her to and from her appointments twice a week.

 Submitted

Nonprofits that serve seniors across the country are currently participating in Home Instead Charities’ Give65 fundraising event.

Organizations like Wilson County’s Wilson Rides can win up to $10,000, in addition to funds raised throughout the 65-hour fundraiser that began Tuesday.

