Nonprofits that serve seniors across the country are currently participating in Home Instead Charities’ Give65 fundraising event.
Organizations like Wilson County’s Wilson Rides can win up to $10,000, in addition to funds raised throughout the 65-hour fundraiser that began Tuesday.
Wilson Rides was founded in 2020 to provide reliable transportation to seniors across Wilson County. Mt. Juliet resident Connie Alexander has been utilizing Wilson Rides’ services for almost two years to get to her weekly doctor’s appointments.
“When I first came to my daughter’s (residence) in Mt. Juliet, my daughter was having to come from Nashville where she worked back (to Wilson County) and take me to dialysis and then come back and get me,” Alexander said. “Someone told her about Wilson Rides, and it has been very beneficial as far as getting transportation, taking that stress off of her trying to get me there and get me back.”
Wilson Rides automatically schedules Alexander’s rides so that she doesn’t have to worry about scheduling rides each week.
“I go to dialysis on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Alexander said. “I usually utilize (Wilson Rides) two days a week. Whenever there’s a holiday, they will they will switch it from Monday and Wednesday to Wednesday and Friday. That relieves my daughter from having to come back from Nashville to get me to take me.”
Wilson Rides wasn’t the first means of transportation that Alexander had tried.
“I used other transportation before we found them, and I was very dissatisfied with it,” Alexander said. “One time I got left, and they forgot about me, so I had to wait hours for them to come back and get me. I’ve never experienced anything like that with with Wilson Rides.”
To riders like Alexander, Wilson Rides is more than just a means of transportation.
“I love them,” Alexander said. “I love them. I know their families. That’s the kind of conversations that we have while they’re taking me or bringing me (to appointments). I know their families, and I know their grandchildren. They know mine. It’s like it’s an extended family member that is transporting me. I can’t say that I have a most memorable (experience) out any of (the rides), because all of them haven’t been fantastic.”
Wilson Rides was originally brought before the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber Healthcare Roundtable by county mayor Randall Hutto and Maggie Lee, who owns several Home Instead Senior Care franchises.
“There wasn’t a line item in Mayor Hutto’s budget to start this program,” Wilson Rides Executive Director Gaye Lynn Wilson said. “It was a concept that he wanted to see happen in Wilson County, because he has a concern for senior citizens and their health.”
Lee had a similar idea.
“Home Instead is an organization that takes care of seniors,” Wilson said. “She had the same idea that there needed to be transportation in Wilson County, affordable, reliable, safe transportation so that the seniors could keep their regular appointments with doctors and to keep them out of the emergency rooms.”
Together, Hutto and Lee took the concept of Wilson Rides to the chamber of commerce.
“They took this concept to the healthcare roundtable, and the healthcare roundtable formed a board of directors,” Wilson said. “They applied for non-profit status, and they received non-profit status in April 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, which is why we didn’t get started for a little bit, because everything was shut down.”
Wilson joined the team in February of 2021.
“I had to get the program going by May of 2021 because we were started on a grant, and that grant was going to expire at the end of June,” Wilson said. “They’d had the grant for a year, but everything was shut down, so we couldn’t get started until later. We only had so much time until the grant run out so we got started.”
Wilson Rides has been providing transportation for seniors for a little over two years now.
“We are going strong,” Wilson said. “We’re we’re growing at a responsible rate. We have not missed giving a ride since we started. We have over 70 riders. We have about 45 volunteer drivers. We get calls every day from new seniors looking for rides.”
As the program grows, Wilson has been able to see the way that Wilson Rides impacts the seniors it serves.
“In 2021, seniors were still scared to get out,” Wilson said. “They were still isolated, still scared about COVID. They were a little nervous about going places, but they were trying to keep their regular appointments. I’ve seen the number of rides increase per rider. I’ve seen the seniors open up a little bit more and go places other than the doctors.”
With more seniors participating in the program, Wilson has seen more of the effect programs like that have on their lives.
“We’ve seen a few lives transformed,” Wilson said. “They may have experienced a death in their family and were not wanting to get out too much. Now, they’re getting out, and they’re going to the senior center. They’re visiting family. They’re going shopping again. I’ve seen the impact in two years, just them not being as isolated and fearful as they were when I started.”
