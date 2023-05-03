The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Cinda Naylor, a music teacher at Lebanon’s Sam Houston Elementary School:
School: Sam Houston Elementary School
What grade/subject do you teach? Music in kindergarten through fifth grade
How long have you been in education? 23 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 23 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I love to snow ski.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I like antiquing and playing pickleball.
How would you describe your teaching style? Orff-based (a developmental approach used in music education)
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? Good lesson planning keeps students engaged. Always provide opportunities for feedback.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I work with a great group of educators. The related arts teachers are my family.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? It was my love for music and my desire for all students to experience music.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s my students and their performances.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I am more reflective as a music educator.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? One variable would be to decrease student-teacher ratios.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I have had many influences over the years.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? It was a young man who had been in early intervention singing at the talent show. It was beautiful.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “Thank you for making us feel special in music class.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want them to remember how they felt in music class or performing in a musical performance.
