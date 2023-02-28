The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Marcie Polk, a mathematics teacher at Wilson Central High School ...
Name … Marcie Polk
School … Wilson Central High
Age … 49
What grade/subject do you teach (of course, this will vary depending on whether you teach at the elementary, middle school or high school level)? Honors Pre-calculus, Advanced Placement Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC
How long have you been in education (total years)? 21
How many years have you taught at your current school? 12
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Lebanon High School, Walter J. Baird Middle School
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Kayaking on the duck river
How would you describe your teaching style? I’m focused on understanding and retention.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? It’s being present and available. Students give up when they do not understand. It’s giving them an environment where it is okay to struggle but not quit.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? With the increase use of technology, I have tried to make lesson plans more engaging and students involved rather than the teacher being a presenter.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? This school is unique by location. We have students from several middle schools coming together for their high-school years. This situation motivated me to create pride, spirit and unity for Wilson Central. Many members of the faculty and staff work towards this initiative, and I hope to see the Wildcat community get stronger every year.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I have a love of math and a desire to help people.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s seeing a student mature into a young adult over four years ... knowing at graduation, they are ready to succeed in their next chapter of life.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s having intelligent students who lack motivation.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I still enjoy being a teacher. In my first years, I was excited and ready to change students’ lives for the better. I still have that desire, but as a veteran teacher, we all have students we could not help. Those difficult memories stay with us, and we count on our co-workers to remind us of the successes. My view of teaching is still positive, but the profession has more challenges as expectations of educators’ changes often.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? The responsibilities outside of being an educator continue to increase. Students have many variables in their personal lives that effect their success in their academic life. Teachers often find resources to help students overcome these obstacles so that a student can focus on school.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be to make the senior year more relevant to each students’ future plans. Students might be going to a four-year university, a trade school, or starting a job that could lead to a career. These choices are all good, and as an education system, I would like to see opportunities for all seniors to gain knowledge and skills to help them be more successful after high school.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Smith. She had a joy for education, challenged me to always be better and made me feel like I could accomplish more than I ever thought possible.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? In my first year when students were unfocused, I would ask them to come back to math land and refocus. Soon after, the students in my class became math land muffins. One day, at the grocery store, a student ran up to me and began telling their parent that they were one of my muffins. Twenty-two years later, the students in my math class still use this name, and it fills my heart with joy when I see them and they are still proud to have been a math land muffin.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? I am glad I took your class.
