The Christmas season officially kicks off in Mt. Juliet this weekend as the “City Between the Lakes” prepares for its annual Christmas parade.
In a post from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Capt. Tyler Chandler announced road closures for the upcoming Christmas parade on Saturday.
The parade will affect traffic on the north end of N. Mt. Juliet Road, including Lebanon Road and East Division Street near Mt. Juliet Road, beginning at 10:45 a.m.
The following stretch of roadways will be closed:
- North Mt. Juliet Road, between East Division Street and Lebanon Road
- Lebanon Road, between North Mt. Juliet Road and Park Glen Drive
- East Division Street, between North Mt. Juliet Road and Clemmons Road
Chandler urged Mt. Juliet residents and visitors to plan ahead and be aware of the parade, which officially begins at 11 a.m. from the Mt. Juliet Little League fields. The parade will travel down Mt. Juliet Road and ends at the train station along East Division Street.
Those attending the parade are advised to arrive before the 10:45 a.m. street closures, in order to allow for adequate time to find parking.
Those not attending the parade are advised to avoid Mt. Juliet Road to reduce traffic congestion.
Chandler also reminds everyone that after the parade, there will be a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic along Mt. Juliet Road in the north end of town.
“Take your time, and please be considerate,” Chandler said. “It is estimated that the parade traffic will be clear around 12:30 p.m.”
- The city will also hold its Christmas tree lighting at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Mt. Juliet clock towers.
There will be food vendors and live music, and awards will be given for the Lights Across Mt. Juliet, the lighting contest for residential homes and commercial businesses.
