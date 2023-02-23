In 1957, Nettie Freed’s grandfather, Allen Freed, hosted the Paramount Theatre’s first rock and roll concert in New York.
The next day, the New York Times wrote that “teenage rock n roll enthusiasts stormed in Times Square before dawn yesterday. All day long, they filled sidewalks, tied up traffic and eventually required the attention of 175 policemen.”
“This was considered a riot when it happened, but the thing is, it wasn’t a riot,” Nettie Fried said. “If you look at it, it’s pretty organized. They’re not rioting. They’re not hurting anybody. They were all just trying to see some music.”
Over 65 years later, Freed has opened her own recording studio alongside business partner Daryl Hill in Lebanon. The main house attached to Spellbound Records is a place filled with nods to Freed’s grandfather, and artists are allowed to stay in the house. Posters and photos of Freed and his work line the walls of both floors.
“I think rock ‘n roll is the most important part of the American legacy,” Freed said. “It’s not just a style of music ... it’s an attitude.”
Freed moved to Tennessee with her husband in 2020, and when they first arrived, Hill invited her to a blues jam.
“I’ve been travelling to Nashville for many years and recording in studios in Nashville, but I had no idea about the incredible music that’s going on right here in Wilson County,” Freed said.
Freed asked Hill if he’d like to be her guitar player, the two of them wrote their first song together inside the control room of what would become Spellbound Records.
“As time went by, every other week, Daryl would come, and we would write a song together,” Freed said. “Sometimes, we’d invite other musicians friends, and it just grew organically. This space is very special to artists in the community. It was just a cool place to drop by, and it kind of told us that this would be a cool place to have a studio. The scale of it was not something that we were planning.”
Hill called around to studio designers, and Steven Durr agreed to take on the project.
“He’s an incredible acoustician who leads with his heart and vibe,” Freed said. “While he’s done projects like Taylor Swift and the Library of Congress and Garth Brooks’ studio, and these huge projects, he started in live sound. He’s all about letting the space tell him whether it can be a studio or not. We knew that the sound was there.”
Durr came out and immediately said that the space had the vibe. From there, the construction process began in a whirlwind.
“We did it in eight months,” Hill said. “There’s walls inside of walls, a roof on top of this roof. It was all built out of the love for the arts more than anything.”
Both Freed and Hill were on site working on the construction. While the studio itself was designed by Durr, the lighting is designed by Joe Kaplan, who made his name through working on LED projects for the Empire State Building, casinos along the Las Vegas Strip and the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.
“It’s a work of art, even if it never recorded anything,” Hill said.
Freed and Hill used local supply houses to create a communal room to record. All of the isolation booths have direct eye line to the main space and a line of sight to the audio engineer.
“Everything was led with this idea of music and creativity and community,” Freed said.
In addition to the main studio, the facility is wired to allow artists to record in the studio kitchen and outside on the patio, among the trees, pond and resident rooster named Captain Hook.
“There is a compulsion of the artist to go disconnect to connect,” Freed said. “Whether you’re having a weekend with friends or trying to record an album, the heart comes from the same place, because you’re trying to connect more with the people you’re around. I think that the country is the best way to do that, because you have this ability to be quiet. A musician can attain that privacy and creative peace.”
