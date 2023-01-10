PARK PROGRESS 1

Construction has begun on the Fred Burton Community Park, which will be located on C.L. Manier Street in Lebanon and will include restrooms and a concession area. The park will feature open space, a pavilion for gatherings, and a walking trail around the perimeter.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

After many years of waiting, progress has been made on the Fred Burton Community Park, which will be located on C.L. Manier Street in Lebanon.

Lebanon Ward 2 Councilman Fred Burton has worked on getting the park constructed in the lot adjacent to the Lebanon Church of God for some time.

