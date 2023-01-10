After many years of waiting, progress has been made on the Fred Burton Community Park, which will be located on C.L. Manier Street in Lebanon.
Lebanon Ward 2 Councilman Fred Burton has worked on getting the park constructed in the lot adjacent to the Lebanon Church of God for some time.
“It’s a going to be a community park with a pavilion to have family functions, and it’s going to be really nice,” Burton said.
Development on the park has begun with the start of construction on the public restrooms and concession area. According to Burton, the city is also working on getting playground equipment to install.
A walking trail around the perimeter of the park is also in the plans for the space. Burton hopes that the park will be completed by spring.
Several years ago when Lebanon Mayor Bell was on the city council, Burton was able to have money dedicated to a park in ward 2.
“One of the things I wanted to do as mayor is to make sure that park got going,” Bell said. “So last year, working with Fred and William Porter who runs parks and recreation, we put a plan together for a park.”
Construction began a couple of months ago, and Bell sponsored a resolution to name it the Fred Burton Community Park.
“We named it for Fred for all kinds of reasons, but one is that he has served this city for a long time,” Bell said. “He’s served on the city council for a long time. He was the first African-American member of the city council. He also worked for the city for a time. He’s involved in several organizations, and a lot of people know him as the DJ on Saturday nights on WEMT (radio). Fred’s been a big part of this community for a long time, and I felt this was a way to honor him.”
The park’s amenities will have room to grow in the future on a sizable piece of land owned by the Lebanon Church of God that’s been leased to the city.
The walking trail will be a ring around the property. Several other parks across the city share a similar walking trail set-up, including the Don Fox Community Park and the Cairo Bend Community Park.
“That will leave a large space out there for future things to be built,” Bell said. “I also think parks are good to have open space where people can put out blankets or kids can play ball and run around. We don’t overcrowd it, but we do have ideas of things we can add in the future.”
Bell can see the new park being beneficial to the city and to the people who live in ward 2.
“I think it’s going to be great for that area,” Bell said. “One of our goals is to have parks throughout the city, and we’re also working on a parks and rec master plan right now, so this will fit into that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.