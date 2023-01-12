Currently, there are no city-sponsored football fields in Lebanon.

For 12 years, the Lebanon Youth Football and Cheerleading has had to find its own places to practice and play games. Currently, the organization’s spring flag football program will hold practice in the back field of Fairview Church. Winfree Bryant Middle School is also allowing the program to utilize its field on Saturdays.

