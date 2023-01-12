Currently, there are no city-sponsored football fields in Lebanon.
For 12 years, the Lebanon Youth Football and Cheerleading has had to find its own places to practice and play games. Currently, the organization’s spring flag football program will hold practice in the back field of Fairview Church. Winfree Bryant Middle School is also allowing the program to utilize its field on Saturdays.
“The sportsplex (which is being built near Highway 231, consisting of five multi-purpose soccer fields) was a big deal, and when we heard it was coming in, we were like, ‘Oh that’s awesome ...we may get some football fields,’ ” Lebanon Youth Football and Cheerleading President David Paris said. “There are no football fields currently being built at the sportsplex.”
Paris spoke at the Lebanon City Council meeting on Jan. 2 to ask to sit down and talk with city officials about the program becoming city-sponsored. On Wednesday, he sat down with Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell and Parks and Lebanon Recreation Department Director William Porter.
“They told me that those fields (at the new sportsplex) can be multi-purpose, and as long as there’s no scheduling conflict with soccer, they would let us play there,” Paris said. “They’re not opposed to working with us on that, and in phase two, they’re looking at possibly adding some football fields.”
The city has agreed to put the program on the website and is considering the possibility of financially supporting the program since it does not have a field and since the city currently does not have one available for its use.
The program currently runs off of player registration fees and donations to put on its flag football season in the spring and its tackle football season in the fall.
“Last year, we had nine teams, averaging 17-18 kids per team,” Paris said. “The cost of everything is going up.”
Lebanon Youth Football and Cheerleading provides helmets and jerseys for its players and has to rent lights for its field. It also provides scholarships for registration fees for players whose families are on government assistance.
More than funding, Paris wants to be able to provide a field for the program’s players.
“What a field means for us is we can host tournaments,” Paris said. “We can run our own concession stand. We can support ourselves better and have a place for the kids to play and call home.”
These needs were expressed to Bell during the meeting held on Wednesday.
“They want somewhere permanent, somewhere that’s nice and they can call their spot,” Bell said. “It’s something that wasn’t really on my radar, but now that I know how many people they serve and how many kids play with the organization, it’s something that we really want to help out with.”
Paris expects to continue discussions with the city in an effort to resolve the issue.
