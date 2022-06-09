Families in Lebanon looking for a new place for their children to play now have an option after a joint venture between Goodall Homes and the city has come to fruition.
Lebanon officials were on site on Wednesday to celebrate the official opening of Cairo Bend Community Park, located just off of Highway 70, in the Preserve at Belle Pointe subdivision.
Jeni Lind Brinkman is the Lebanon city councilor for ward 6, where the park is located. She called the park a “catalyst” for future recreation amenities in the city.
“I think we are at a point in our growth where we have to be incredibly intentional about making sure that we preserve open greenspaces and add on those amenities people are looking for,” Brinkman said. “That is why we are going through this master plan initiative to create this park and other parks throughout the city. The time is now for us to designate those areas and really develop a 5-10 year plan to execute upon it. This has been a catalyst for all that.”
Brinkman along with other city officials championed the public-private partnership that made the park possible.
“Goodall Homes donated the land, the design and the construction,” Brinkman said. “We stayed under our $1-million budget and only funded the tangibles like the playground structure, the pavilion and the restrooms.”
For the growing ward, Brinkman feels like the park is going to get plenty of use.
“Right now in our ward, we have roughly about 5,000 residents,” Brinkman said. “When (the Preserve at Belle Pointe) is fully developed, it’s going to add another 1,200 (residents). As we know, this is where the majority of growth is going to be occurring over the next 5-10 years, so this is very strategically located. Even as ward 6 shifts out, this will remain in it and be convenient for a lot of residents.”
One of those nearby residents, Caity Guffey, was pushing her 15-month-old daughter, Annie Jo, on a swing, along with her 7-year-old son, Easton, shortly after the ceremony concluded.
“It is nice to have something so clean and close by,” Guffey said. “I really like the way that they did this layout here. It feels very safe.”
Prior to the creation of the Cairo Bend Community Park, Guffey, who lives in Spence Creek subdivision on Highway 109, didn’t have many options for a safe, recreational place for her children to play.
“We’d have to go all the way to Charlie Daniels Park (Mt. Juliet),” Guffey said. “It would be a half-day affair, so it’s nice to have something so close. It was only about a seven-minute drive for us.”
Drew Dingler, a landscape designer with RaganSmith Associates, helped with the design of the playground.
“We wanted to go with Tennessee native trees,” Dingler said. “We believe it is really important to do that.”
RaganSmith Associates worked closely with Goodall Homes to incorporate the park into the development.
“The shape of the property formed our decision on making this big, grand loop, with the playground being the center of it,” Dingler said.
The park’s walking-path loop is just over a mile in length. Currently, one picnic shelter is completed. Three more shelters are planned.
