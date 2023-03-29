A resolution was passed during Monday night’s Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting that will dedicate the use of the old Mt. Juliet Police Department facility to the Mt. Juliet Parks Department and the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center.
The passing of the resolution marks the early start to the planning process as the building won’t be vacated by the Mt. Juliet Police Department for a few years. The Senior Citizens Center will be given a portion of the building for its needs and activities. There was also discussion on having some of the space being dedicated to youth and a public pool.
“We have members between the ages of 55 and 99,” Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Executive Director Valissa Saindon said. “They’re very active, and we’ve outgrown our current building size. This is a great thing, but we’re very limited in space. So, that prevents us from having certain activities. We just have one main room, and that’s where all of our parties and events are.”
Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Assistant Director of Activities Jennifer Pinto agreed that more space is needed.
“For the Mt. Juliet Senior Center, there are over 400 members,” Pinto said. “It is growing daily, and it ranges, like Valisa said, from 55 to 99. I cannot stress enough how active our members are. Members are not just active at our center, but (they) support our community as well.”
The center’s quilting group focuses on making quilts of valor for veterans. The knitting and crochet group makes scarves for children in need.
“We currently offer at the center over 30 activities, which include classes, groups and exercises every day,” Pinto said. “We just added three new exercise classes — line dancing, physioball yoga and dance fit. We will also be adding even more classes in the next few weeks to meet the needs and the interests of our seniors who have a little bit less of an ability for other activities.”
Groups are quickly growing out of the four small and medium-sized rooms. The issue with the one large room is the constant need to arrange the room for different activities.
“It would be amazing for the Mt. Juliet Senior Citizens Center to collaborate with parks and recreation to meet the needs of our active seniors in Mt. Juliet,” Pinto said. “We have been planning and dreaming for some time and look forward to how we can work together to make Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center an even more desirable place where friends meet.”
Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation Director Rocky Lee presented the resolution to the board of commissioners and explained why the use of the headquarters was being brought before the board.
“All we wanted to do was get out in front,” Lee said. “When the MJPD building becomes vacant, the parks wants to say, ‘Hey, we want to call dibs on it.’ We need it. We’ve been talking to the senior citizens, and we think we can work out something that would be a win-win for the parks and senior citizens.”
The resolution was passed, along with amendments to add a youth-dedicated space.
