Senior Center

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center has outgrown its current facility and is continuing to grow, with more than 400 members. A resolution passed at Monday night’s Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting will give the center a portion of the old Mt. Juliet Police Department headquarters building once the new headquarters is completed.

A resolution was passed during Monday night’s Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners meeting that will dedicate the use of the old Mt. Juliet Police Department facility to the Mt. Juliet Parks Department and the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center.

The passing of the resolution marks the early start to the planning process as the building won’t be vacated by the Mt. Juliet Police Department for a few years. The Senior Citizens Center will be given a portion of the building for its needs and activities. There was also discussion on having some of the space being dedicated to youth and a public pool.

