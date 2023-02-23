CARTHAGE — The Watertown High School boys basketball team was winless against District 6-2A competition during the regular season.
However, the Purple Tigers are undefeated against 6-2A foes in the postseason.
Fourth-seeded Watertown overcame a double-digit deficit on Tuesday evening, scoring 12 of the game’s final 19 points to rally past No. 2 seed Westmoreland for a 47-43 victory in the 6-2A Tournament championship game at Smith County High School.
It’s the Tigers’ first district title since taking the 8-A crown in 2017, their final Class A season before moving to AA.
The Purple Tigers opened play in the four-team tournament with Saturday evening’s 43-42 win over Smith County, the district’s regular-season champion and top seed. Watertown suffered losses of 16 points and 19 points to the Owls during the regular season.
Then, on Tuesday, the Purple Tigers avenged regular-season losses of 55-45 and 36-32 to the Eagles.
Westmoreland (22-8) raced out to a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter on Tuesday and extended the margin to 13 points twice during the early stages of the second stanza.
However, Watertown chipped away at the lead as the Eagles’ top two scorers — senior guard Kamyrn Eden (the district’s regular-season most valuable player) and junior forward Cooper Abner — were on the bench for much of the second period with two fouls.
J.J. Goodall’s driving layin in the final seconds of the first half pulled the Purple Tigers to within three points (29-26) at halftime.
Watertown (10-19) took its first lead when guard K.J. Woods made the second of two free throws with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter, giving his squad a 33-32 advantage.
That was the first of five lead changes for the remainder of the period, which ended with the Purple Tigers holding a 37-36 edge.
Watertown limited the Eagles to four points — which came on two field goals from Abner — over a stretch of 10:05, spanning from the latter portion of the third quarter until the final minute of the game. During that time, Watertown opened up a 47-40 lead as Goodall and Trent Spradlin combined for eight points in the final period.
Eden made a 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds left to cut the lead to four points, but neither team scored again.
Spradlin and Goodall paced the Purple Tigers — who are led by first-year head coach Devon Honeycutt — offensively with 15 points each, backed by Chase McConnell (7 points), Woods (4), Kory Smith (4) and Manny Seay (2).
Spradlin was selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and he was joined on the all-tournament team by Goodall, McConnell, Woods and Smith.
Watertown shot 53% from inside the three-point arc but made just 1 of 9 3-pointers.
Eden and Abner led Westmoreland — which shot 39% from the field — offensively with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Eden and teammates Landon Dennis and Brycen Pardue were also selected to the all-tournament team.
Tuesday’s win marked the first time since capturing wins over North Jackson (Alabama) and Sequatchie County in the Whitwell Thanksgiving Tournament on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 that Watertown had won back-to-back games.
The Purple Tigers will host Sequatchie County on Saturday evening at 7 in one of the four Region 3-2A quarterfinal contests. Sequatchie County placed fourth in the District 5-2A Tournament, suffering a 58-26 loss to Monterey in Tuesday evening’s consolation game.
Watertown won the earlier meeting with Sequatchie County by a 41-34 margin.
Saturday’s winner will advance to next Tuesday’s semifinal at Monterey against either Jackson County or Smith County.
