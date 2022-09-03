Labor Day is an American federal holiday observed on the first Monday in September that pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers.

Labor Day has come to be celebrated by most Americans as the symbolic end of summer. In high society, Labor Day is — or was — considered the last day of the year when it is fashionable to wear white or seersucker.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

