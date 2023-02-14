Everyone has someone that they love.
That’s how Becky Dungy, the owner of Watertown Flower Shop, looks at Valentine’s Day.
“One time, I had a guy put an engagement ring in a dozen roses,” Dungy said. “I was so worried because I was afraid it was going to get lost.”
Valentine’s Day is the busiest one-day holiday that florists like Dungy have. She’s had to increase her orders from 100 roses for a week to more than 1200 roses for Valentine’s to gift to their special someone.
“It’s a mad house around here,” Dungy said. “By the afternoon on Valentine’s Day, you’re kind of slowing down, but the day before, it’s all hands on deck.”
To keep the flowers fresh when they’re delivered, and to have all the arrangements done, Dungy said that she’s worked around the clock in years past.
“I’ve been in this business going on 40 years,” Dungy said. “I’ve been in snow storms for Valentine’s, and I’ve been in spring weather with thunderstorms. There was one that we had where the weather turned really, really cold. We rented a big semi-tractor-trailer, and there was a whole flock of people that would work on arrangements before time. We were working on those, putting the cards on them, routing them for delivery and putting them on these big semi-trailers. This other (area) flower shop saw what we did and rented one. It wasn’t refrigerated, and it got really cold, and all their flowers froze. They had to start all over on Valentine’s Day when they came in.”
Flowers aren’t the only thing that Dungy keeps in stock for the holiday. The florist also has candy, stuffed animals, gifts and balloons.
Henderson’s Flower Shop in Lebanon has ordered between 3,000 and 5,000 roses for the holiday, says shop owner Tiffany Koelliker.
“This is probably one of our biggest flower holidays, between Valentine’s and Mother’s Day and (senior) prom,” Koelliker said. “With it being in the middle of the week, it does increase the sales, because they would like them to go to their workplaces.”
It’s not just roses this time of year. Valentine’s Day means double and triple the amount of flowers that the shop normally has to order.
Sunday was the start of Henderson’s assembly process, and they were hard at work finishing arrangements yesterday.
“It just depends on what they’re ordering,” Koelliker said. “Some are just as simple as three roses, and then, some of them are huge with tulips. It depends on the person and the woman. Some people like to pick just the recipe arrangement. Some people like to have the designers to chose for them.”
Koelliker likes the fast-paced nature of meeting the demand of flowers for the holiday, in addition to being able to use different kinds of flowers in her arrangements that she doesn’t always get to work with.
“I have a couple of customers who like to send things three or four times leading up to (the holiday),” Koelliker said. “They kind of do a smaller arrangement, and then, they go to the mixed arrangement, and then, larger one. I think it’s always sweet whenever guys put thought into it and want to recreate their wedding bouquet or their first Valentine’s together.”
