When Mt. Juliet Middle School and West Wilson Middle School began the 2022-23 school year, dismissal and student pick-up weren’t issues.

Now, there’s a growing safety concern for students as they flee the building at the final bell, darting across traffic on Woodridge Place, Charlie Daniels Parkway, and Mt. Juliet Road to reach their parents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.