Lebanon residents expressed their discontent with a boarding house disrupting life on Pennsylvania Avenue during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.
Christine Lausier lives next door to the boarding house, located at 219 Pennsylvania Ave., and has previously brought her concerns before the city council.
“When I first was purchasing my home in May of 2021, I walked on the property and knew it was home,” Lausier said. “I loved the historic neighborhood. I could see my grandkids playing in the backyard one day. If you asked anyone I knew, they would tell you I was in love with my home, my neighborhood and my city. It was was my happy place, and I felt safe and secure there. This business that is being run next to me has changed all of that. I cannot imagine feeling good about having kids running around in my backyard, but I don’t feel safe myself.”
The house is sublet to men without background checks, many of whom Lausier says have had trouble with the law, drugs and alcohol. Since August, Lausier has placed private drive signs in her driveway to try and dissuade the tenant of the house from coming on to her property to get around their cars.
“There’s a revolving roster of tenants, different men milling about after dark in the driveway or out in the street, and constant traffic that often rivals the Sonic Drive-Thru in the driveway,” Lausier said. “Living by myself, you can probably imagine that this gives me less than a safe feeling not knowing who lives next to me on any given day.”
Pennsylvania Avenue resident Jim Newman was displeased with how the situation on the street has been handled.
“I realize that the facts of this situation have developed over time,” Newman said. “However, it is overtly apparent that our legal counsel and our leadership have been ill-prepared every step of the way. I do not understand how such leniency has been granted to a business operating in open non-compliance with fire code and occupancy regulations, yet continued to be allowed to operate.”
The Lebanon Fire Department conducted an inspection of the property in last fall and advised the responsible parties of what violations where present. In line with normal procedure, the department did a follow-up inspection 30 days later.
Progress had been made to be in compliance with fire codes at the time of the follow-up inspection, and had continued to be made during further inspections.
Mayor Rick Bell responded to residents in regard to the Pennsylvania Avenue issue during his report.
“When you guys came up here that night (in September), one of the things that I told you we would do is we would work very hard to do everything we could to rectify this issue,” Bell said. “I can promise you, hundreds of man hours have been put into this 219 Pennsylvania Avenue by the planning department, by the police department by the utility department, and by the fire department. We have worked diligently looking for a way through this.”
Despite a change in zoning policy that now prohibits boarding houses in the classification where the house resides, because it was established before the change, it cannot be removed on the basis of zoning violations.
“For decades, boarding houses were allowed in that zoning,” Bell said. “We have changed that now. Once it is established, we cannot take it away from them legally. They are grandfathered in. I know there’s different opinions about that, but our legal staff have looked at that, and we cannot take that grandfather status away from them.”
