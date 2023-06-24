A Hartsville man pled guilty to a lesser misdemeanor animal cruelty charge on June 7 after being charged with aggravated animal cruelty, which is a Class E felony, when an emaciated dog was removed from his property and taken to the Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter.
The subject was found guilty of the lesser charge, and after hearing the case, Trousdale County General Session Judge Kenny Linville sentenced him to 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation.
The incident was first discovered in January when a woman, who was a visitor to the subject’s property, saw an emaciated dog locked in a kennel without food or water and lying in feces. The lady then contacted the animal shelter, which set the case in motion.
“The individual who brought the dog to me called me and said that there was this situation, and she didn’t know what to do,” said Trousdale County Animal Shelter Director Rebecca Troutt. “She said that she had seen the dog on the porch (of the subject’s property) in a small crate and had inquired about his health. At that time, the property owner stated, ‘It’s not my dog. I’m not going to get it out or feed it.’
“I told the lady that she needed to get the sheriff’s department involved because it sounded like animal cruelty.”
The day after discovering the dog on the porch, the concerned woman returned to the property to check on the welfare of the animal.
“The lady who reported it went back to the residence, and the dog was still in the cage,” said Trousdale County Sheriff’s deputy Travis Blair. “That was when she contacted Rebecca Troutt and came down to the sheriff’s department. That’s when I took over the (case) and spoke to Rebecca about it.”
According to Blair, after the situation was reported to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was sent to the property to investigate the claim.
“Deputy Brian Crook actually went to the residence and observed the dog in the cage on the front porch,” said Blair. “He spoke to the guy that was there at the property. The guy said that the woman who was living with him had moved out and left the dog there in the cage.
“At that time, deputy Crook told him that the dog looked like it was in poor condition and told him that the animal couldn’t be left in the cage and that it had to have food, water, and an adequate clean shelter.”
According to Troutt, although the dog did not initially belong to the subject, when his tenant moved out and left the dog at his property, under Tennessee law, it became his responsibility to see to the needs of the dog or surrender it to a shelter.
“Once the renter left the animal at his property, it was considered a surrender to the property owner,” said Troutt. “It became his responsibility to care for it.”
While it is unclear exactly how long the dog had been neglected, the lady who reported the incident was finally given permission by the subject to remove the dog from his property.
“The lady actually retrieved the dog from the residence and brought it to the animal shelter and released it to Rebecca,” said Blair.
After the dog was surrendered to the shelter, he was examined by a veterinarian to determine his condition.
“I took him to the vet’s office,” said Troutt. “There is a medical weight scale chart that they use to adequately rate the animal’s body score — one being extremely emaciated and nine being morbidly obese. Max (the dog) was a two. He was actively dying. His body was shutting down.”
According to Troutt, Max was 20 pounds underweight when he came to the shelter. His ideal weight should have been approximately 55 pounds.
“When Max first came to the shelter, he was 34 pounds,” said Troutt. “I took his temperature, because I wanted to see where his metabolism was. His temperature registered at 98.6 degrees (with a dog’s normal temperature being 101 degrees). The dog was hypothermic, because he was so emaciated. It was cold outside because it was January, but he was also hypothermic because he was 34 pounds. He came in so small that I had to purchase a sweater and put it on him so that he could stay warm and regulate his body temperature.”
Blair added, “From what the vet said, the dog was malnourished.”
Troutt’s message to those needing assistance with animal care is that help is available.
“What I want people to know is that we have resources,” said Troutt. “If that man would have reached out to me and said, ‘I don’t know what to do with the dog,’ I could have helped him. I could have supplied him with free dog food. We have so many programs that could have helped him in this situation. We could have done something.
“My point is to show people that we have these programs available. If there is a problem, we have the resources.”
Today, Max is up for adoption at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter. He has undergone multiple health and temperament tests, which he has passed with flying colors. He has also been neutered and has received all of his vaccinations.
Anyone interested in adopting Max can contact the Hartsville-Trousdale County Animal Shelter by calling 615-680-4022.
