In the next few weeks, we’ll be planting our patches of greens.
A few years ago, I had the best turnip green patch I have ever had. We were able to prepare our ground the last week of August, and we planted right before a big rain. Those greens lasted most of the winter.
In Tennessee, greens can mean many things. When I’m referring to greens, we’ll be discussing mustard, turnips, and collards. Each one tastes different, and folks have very strong opinions about each one.
When planting greens, go ahead and prepare your seed bed and rake it clean of debris. Broadcast the seed, and then, gently rake them into the soil. If rain is not in the forecast, it may be best to put a sprinkler on it to soak them in well. You can plant leafy green seeds anywhere from the end of August through September in Tennessee.
When you’re purchasing turnip seeds, be sure and get the one you want. Seven Top will not form a bulb but will have just leaves. Purple Top will have the bulbs, along with the green leaves. Even though there are plenty of other cultivars of turnips, these two are the ones that people are the most familiar with.
Mustard greens can sometimes have a sharp flavor, but that is why I like them. People will refer to them as spicy sometimes.
Most cultivars of mustard are either green or red. If you are looking for red mustard, look for Red Giant or Ruby Streaks. If you want to stay traditional and grow green, look for Southern Giant, which is the staple green cultivar of green mustard.
Collards are the pinnacle of greens that can be grown in the fall. Their large leaf and winter hardiness makes them a standout in the cool season. Vates and Georgia Southern are just two of the many collard cultivars on the market, but I don’t think you can go wrong with any cultivar.
Harvest when the leaves get the size you want. Sometimes, when you allow the leaves to get too large, they can get tough, so harvest the leaves when they are still tender. When you cut back the leaves, the plant will grow new leaves on the warmer days of winter.
If the plant is still surviving after winter, then they are also a great cover crop to turn back into your soil. I’m a big fan of turning organic matter back into the soil to help amend our soil. These cool-season leafy greens will serve two purposes. They are edible, and they are a cover crop.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.