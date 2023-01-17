In 2016, Branden McGrath’s wife signed up their son for archery lessons.
Almost seven years later, he now runs Tennessee Triple Threat Archery, an archery team based in Lebanon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 5:16 pm
In 2016, Branden McGrath’s wife signed up their son for archery lessons.
Almost seven years later, he now runs Tennessee Triple Threat Archery, an archery team based in Lebanon.
“I never knew anything about competitions or even thought about it, but my son enjoyed it,” McGrath said. “The coach that started him works for the Olympic teams and said he was pretty good. It kind of escalated.”
After his son won a national archery tournament in 2019, McGrath started the Tennessee Triple Threat Archery club in time for the 2020 season.
“I’ve always liked sports, and I like this sport because this is a sport that every kid can do,” McGrath said. “It’s a sport that they can do for their entire life.”
The program began by teaching four or five kids the basics of archery. Since 2020, it’s grown to include more than 30 participants as young as age 4.
Parents are involved as well, and Tennessee Triple Threat Archery had several parents shooting side-by-side with their children at its indoor tournament last Friday and Saturday.
Because archery can get expensive, McGrath encourages potential newcomers to the sport to try it out before committing to classes and buying equipment.
“I tell parents to bring their kids out, watch, and if they want, I usually try to get them to shoot a couple of arrows with a traditional bow to see if they like it,” McGrath said.
Bows purchased from top-end sites run around $1,000. A rest, which attaches to the bow and keeps the arrow in place while shooting, will typically cost approximately $150. Arrows, once built, will cost around $300. A release, which is a device that helps fire arrows more precisely, costs approximately $250.
“I added my son’s up a couple of years ago, and just below $4,000 is what he had in equipment,” McGrath said. “We get a lot of the kids into it for a couple hundred dollars.”
Because of sponsorships from local businesses, McGrath has been able to provide some of the kids in his program with arrows and used equipment to get them started.
While archery is mostly a solo sport, teams are formed for competitions in separate age groups. Tournaments like the one that Tennessee Triple Threat Archery hosted over the weekend are based on both team and solo scores.
“I feel like any sport where you can set goals and work towards achieving something is good,” McGrath said. “They (the kids) can come into it, set personal goals, and goals are great for life.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.