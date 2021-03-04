Cathy Bender was in a meeting on Monday as part of her duties with Vanderbilt’s Black and Gold Club when a man appeared on the screen as part of the Zoom call with life-changing news.
Brad Willis, executive director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, informed the 1978 Mt. Juliet High graduate she is a member of the 2021 class of the TSHOF.
“That was a surprise,” Bender said Tuesday. “All I can do is smile. It definitely caught me off guard. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would make it into the Tennessee Hall. I only know a handful of people who have made it.
“I think it’ll take a while to sink in.”
Bender, a guard on Mt. Juliet’s 1977 state champion girls’ basketball team, became the first African-American female to be awarded an athletic scholarship to Vanderbilt, where she played from 1978-82. The first of her family to attend college, she set the Commodore women’s season assists record with 262 in 1981-82, which still stands nearly 40 years later. Included in that number are 14 she passed out three times, including once against Tennessee, which remains third in program history. Her 111 steals that year also ranks third as of 2021.
She joins Tommy Woods, East Tennessee State’s first Black basketball player, as new members of the Hall, as well as US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, former Middle Tennessee State/NFL linebacker Mike Caldwell and wheelchair basketball champion Brandon Rowland in what will be an 11-member class. Bender and Woods learned of their selections Monday. The final six members of this year’s class will be notified and announced over the coming weeks and will join the 500-plus-member TSHOF whose ranks includes many of the alltime sports greats with Tennessee ties.
Among members with Wilson County connections is the late Stroud Gwynn, who coached football, wrestling and boxing and served as athletic director at the old Castle Heights Military Academy for decades (the Lebanon High graduate began his coaching career at Watertown), and Cumberland University baseball coach Woody Hunt.
College was an adjustment for Bender, who never played offense in the old six-on-six style of girls’ basketball which was played in Tennessee high schools until 1979, but had to handle the ball in college as a point guard. She averaged 6.3 rebounds per game during Mt. Juliet’s three state tournament games in ’77. Her high school teammate, Sheila Johansson, was the primary offensive force for the Bearettes before the two remained teammates at Vandy.
“You don’t miss what you never had,” Bender said. “I was a guard from Day 1. I never had the opportunity to pick or choose. I was pretty fast.
“We held people to 20-30 points per game… Going to college, I wish I had the opportunity to shoot the ball some (in high school).”
Her high school coach, Larry Joe Inman, wishes that as well.
“I wish she could have played offense for me,” Inman said Tuesday. “She’s a great athlete, great person, very smart. She was always with the top of her class in her grade.
“Her quickness was so unbelievable — her hands, her feet. She would lull the player she was guarding to sleep, and then she would have the ball and was gone.”
Bender is in her 33rd year as a financial advisor in Nashville. The Vanderbilt Athletic Hall of Famer has also served as a board member of the her alma mater’s alumni association and is the current chair of the Metro Nashville Sports Authority Board.
Inman isn’t surprised at her career success.
“She was on the same path any coach would like all their players to be on,” he said. “You never had to worry about her grades. She was a good leader. She didn’t care what people thought. She just wanted to do her part to help her team.
“She would call you out if you weren’t doing your part, but not in a selfish way.”
Athletics played a big part in Bender’s professional success.
“Athletics is one of the greatest discipline teachers there is,” she said. “Young people learn structure, hard work ethic and commitment. All of that translates on into your profession.”
