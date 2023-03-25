A group has come together on social media to preserve the city of Watertown’s history.
“I went to an auction in Watertown many moons ago, and one of the things that was being auctioned off was a three-ring binder,” Watertown TN — History, Legends & Lore group admin Jahhalalhe Artlip said. “It was a book that was put together by a gentleman many years ago. When he had done this book, it had all of the stories that he had been told for years and years. A lot of times with these kinds of things, it’s nice to share the information so other people can chip in information, share what their experiences have been. I thought since there was nothing else I can see online that’s got a lot of information about Watertown History, maybe somebody else would like it too.”
This auction and the book Watertown History by Lowell Bogle led to Artlip setting up the Watertown TN — History, Legends & Lore page to share the stories Bogle had collected.
“I started taking the stories, and page by page, chapter by chapter, I started transcribing it from this three-ring binder that I had and putting it online,” Artlip said. “I kept putting story after story and picture after picture on there. Gradually, more people started joining and sharing their stories.”
As the group grew, Artlip began looking at newspaper archives to find stories related to Watertown.
“I started in the mid 1800s and just kept going from there,” Artlip said. “I was surprised at how many stories I was able to find. I went to the state of Tennessee Archives, the National Archives, anywhere I could go (online) to get more stuff. I figured, ‘Let’s keep expanding and see what we can find.’ ”
Residents also share the stories of their families in the group.
“What’s neat is you’ll have somebody sharing how their aunt was a teacher and then other people will join in and say, ‘Oh, she was my teacher ... I remember her,” Artlip said. “We had a military that was doing training here and people who remembered how their farms had soldiers doing maneuvers.”
Matt Buzzard’s family is from Watertown and joined the group a few years ago. Both of his grandparents were from the area.
“My great-aunt, Miss Sadie Knox, was a school teacher there in Watertown for 49 years,” Buzzard said. “After I joined the group, we shared a picture of her. I did not know she had an ax handle in her class that she used to discipline her kids. That was kind of a neat thing to hear about, Miss Sadie and the ax handle. People said she used it a few times. I don’t know what happened to the ax handle after she passed.”
Buzzard enjoys learning about the lasting impact of small stores that used to be in town, in addition to different stories and photos that people share.
“I like when someone posts a picture, and different people get to commenting and remembering different things about that location or person,” Buzzard said. “Different people remember different things.”
Many of the pictures shared in the group are of old buildings that have since burned down, been demolished, or been changed in some way.
“There’s a shirt factory, for example, that did so many different things with textiles over the years,” Artlip said. “This was a very big part of the community. So many people know about it, so many of their family members have worked there. You see the pictures from the ladies that had worked in this textile industry, and the old buildings and the stories that they shared while they were working there. Its neat for people before they pass to get to share their memories. These are things that each generation is going to remember, but if it doesn’t get shared, there’s a value that’s been lost if we don’t carry these stories on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.