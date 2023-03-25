A group has come together on social media to preserve the city of Watertown’s history.

“I went to an auction in Watertown many moons ago, and one of the things that was being auctioned off was a three-ring binder,” Watertown TN — History, Legends & Lore group admin Jahhalalhe Artlip said. “It was a book that was put together by a gentleman many years ago. When he had done this book, it had all of the stories that he had been told for years and years. A lot of times with these kinds of things, it’s nice to share the information so other people can chip in information, share what their experiences have been. I thought since there was nothing else I can see online that’s got a lot of information about Watertown History, maybe somebody else would like it too.”

