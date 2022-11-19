Every year, as Thanksgiving Day rolls around, I spend quite a bit of time in reflection. And I mostly think about the people I have known throughout the years.

In real estate, they say that the three most important things are location, location, location. In life, I think the three most important things are relationships, relationships, relationships. I have known some wonderful people in my time. Many of them are dead and gone now. But they still exert a powerful influence on my life. I could name names, but that might get me in trouble.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

