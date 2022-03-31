The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Judy Cummings, who is a 21st year as a teacher at Lebanon’s Coles Ferry Elementary School …
Name … Judy Cummings
School … Coles Ferry Elementary
Age … 74
What grade/subject do you teach? Second grade
How long have you been in education (total years)? 53 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 21 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Sam Houston Elementary and Metro Nashville public schools for 25 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I’ve been playing golf since I was six years old. In the past three years, I have discovered I can teach others to play golf or improve their game.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Sports activities with my grandsons, attending Titans games, playing golf
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? Singing, clapping, chanting, rhyming … just about everything keeps the learning active and exciting
How would you describe your teaching style? I consider myself a knowledge-based teacher.
Students must have the knowledge from previous grades before I can teach standards for my grade.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how you keep students engaged and motivated? Teaching from a theme keeps my students so motivated and excited. To see them bring in things from home to share about our unit of study reassures me that they are really engaged.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Yes. I have a student from a different culture this year that is struggling with comprehension. It has been challenging to find ways to improve this part of reading.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? The faculty is close-knit and supports each other in tragedy and joy. Also our principal is continually trying to improve our teaching.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? When I was in the sixth grade, I was chosen to help in a first grade class before school began every morning. Helping them unpack, singing finger songs, and reading stories made my heart so full. I knew then that this was what I was meant to do.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Seeing the excitement and enthusiasm in their eyes when I teach them something new with a gimmick
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Finding time to teach everything I want students to know when dealing with frequent absences.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? It hasn’t changed, because I have always believed that teaching is about knowledge and relationships.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? In my nearly 54 years of teaching, I’ve seen the pendulum swing back and forth so many times. But one thing stays the same … when you give kids the background knowledge they need to connect the learning to their world, they become life-long learners.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I wish I could guarantee that all students had at least one parent that was involved in their education on a daily basis. Whether it be attendance, homework or encouragement, parents are instrumental to their child’s success.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Regie Routman, author, teacher and champion of learning, is my most influential teacher. I have attended her presentations and read her many books through the years to inspire and teach me to become a better educator of tiny humans.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? One moment I remember most fondly was when a student brought me his poetry folder that he had kept all these years. He was 22 years old.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? That I made a difference in their lives
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be remembered as a teacher who took the time to build a relationship with each student.
