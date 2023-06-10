The Lebanon City Council voted on first reading to deny an exemption from the new maximum units per building restriction during its meeting on Tuesday night.

Back in April, the Lebanon City Council approved a change to the zoning code, which eliminated a loophole that had allowed developers to utilize multi-use zoning to build apartment complexes in properties zoned as commercial neighborhoods (CN) and commercial service (CS). However, the Hickory Ridge Project was initially approved prior to the 23.66.99 zoning change.

