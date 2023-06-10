The Lebanon City Council voted on first reading to deny an exemption from the new maximum units per building restriction during its meeting on Tuesday night.
Back in April, the Lebanon City Council approved a change to the zoning code, which eliminated a loophole that had allowed developers to utilize multi-use zoning to build apartment complexes in properties zoned as commercial neighborhoods (CN) and commercial service (CS). However, the Hickory Ridge Project was initially approved prior to the 23.66.99 zoning change.
CHM, LLC Principal Developer Mike McGuffin is on the Hickory Ridge shopping center development team. During public comment, he asked the council to approve an exemption from 23.66.99 for the third phase of the project, which would include more units per building than allowed by the change to the zoning code.
“We are simply requesting that we be granted the right to continue on the project as it was originally zoned and with the entitlements that were in place and that we can finish the project that we started four years ago,” McGuffin said.
It took 11 months after the project first began to get Publix to agree to build a location at the Hickory Ridge development site.
“We purchased 58 acres in December 2020,” McGuffin said. “Construction commenced in 2021. After months of delay, we finally got Publix open in December 2022. This was a difficult sales job to get Publix interested in this. At first, they didn’t feel like this was a grocery-store site.”
One of the main selling points for Publix coming to that location was the amount of residential units that would be built during later phases of the development.
“The thing that really got (Publix) interested was that we were master planning this whole project,” McGuffin said. “We were doing it in phases. We were going to have dense residential, and a lot of their customer base was going to be in very very close proximity.”
From the start of the project, the project was meant to be mixed-use.
“When it’s all said and done, it’s a $50 to $75-million investment in the city of Lebanon,” McGuffin said. “As the developer whose client is Publix and Whataburger, I want what’s best for this project.”
When the project entered the design phase, the city approached the developers about upgrading sewer capacity. The developers entered into an infrastructure agreement in the summer of 2021.
“The benefits of (the infrastructure agreement) is that it opens up this whole area to future growth, and I think it’s going to be a really good thing for the city,” McGuffin said.
The project was approved with three phases.
“This project got approved in three phases, with phase one being Publix, phase two being Hickory Ridge Apartments, and phase three is going to be more apartments,” Lebanon City Attorney Andy Wright said. “Based on the zoning at the time that the project was initiated, based on the extensive amount of money they’ve invested in the property, based on approvals of phases one and two, I have no doubt that the chancellor would rule that they have a vested right to construct their development in phase three pursuant to the regulations that were in place prior to the passage of 23.66.99.”
Wright said that the exemption ordinance is is a vested rights issue, not just a zoning issue.
“A plausible scenario for this (if) you deny this tonight, at some point in the future, they’re going to come in to pull building permits to build even more than four units per building in it,” Wright said. “Staff, pursuant to 23.66.99 is gonna deny those permits, and then possibly be sued over it. If the chancellor rules that they did have a vested right, we’re going to end up issuing those building permits anyway. Plus, we’re going to have to pay attorney fees.”
The city council voted to deny the ordinance on first reading. There will be a second reading of the ordinance, when a final vote will be taken.
