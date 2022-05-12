The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from both the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District, are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Brad Udulutch, a middle-school science instructor at Barry Tatum Academy (an alternative learning school for students in grades 6-12)
Name: Brad Udulutch
School: Barry Tatum Academy
Age: 43
What grade/subject do you teach? Middle-school science in grades 6-8
How long have you been in education (total years)? 11 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 2 years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Watertown High School
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I am highly active at my church.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I teach in the virtual program, but I get to interact with the middle-school alternative students and the adult high-school students. I get to meet and help a wide range of students.
How would you describe your teaching style? It’s traditional, but I add as much real-world science into the lesson as I can.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I like to bring real-world science into the class.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? It was going from traditional to virtual.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? The fact that we have so many different schools at BTA is unique. I have great co-worker and administration here.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I felt God leading me to this.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s helping the students and building the relationships.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? It hasn’t.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? It’s just the use of more technology.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be to take away so much of the testing so we can just teach.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? My father-in-law, who taught for 30-plus years in the county, was my middle-school science teacher, and that is where I knew I would be in the science field as a career. I did not know it would lead to teaching.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? You helped me get through being at the alternative school.
