When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, many Tennesseans were frustrated and concerned about what might be next.
After an activist announced a trek across Tennessee to raise awareness on the issue, one Lebanon woman decided that she had to help.
Karen Brinker grew up in Lebanon. She graduated from Wilson Central High in 2003 and is now raising a daughter in her hometown.
“I hope to tell my daughter that I did something this year besides just complaining,” Brinker said. “Hopefully, when she is a little bit older, she will appreciate the effort.”
Brinker enlisted her efforts to aid Francie Hunt in the latter’s Walk for Our Lives campaign, a 538-mile, 52-day march from Memphis to Johnson City.
After learning of the plan, Brinker was on board to lend a hand.
“Since Roe fell, I have been going to rallies and writing letters,” Brinker said. “I’m just feeling like I am not getting a lot of traction with that. When Francie (Hunt) said she was going on this journey, I thought, ‘Wow, I should definitely join in on that, at least for the Middle Tennessee leg.’ ”
Brinker, Hunt and Laura Button were making their way through Wilson County this week. On Wednesday, they had officially trekked 269 miles, representing half of their journey.
Brinker may have picked up with the walkers in Middle Tennessee, but she has not been spared any comfort.
“Yesterday, I got bit by a dog, so that was the highlight,” Brinker said with a laugh. “It’s difficult walking in the grass, because there are so many uneven spots. Then, I end up walking along the side of the road because it’s so much smoother, but you have to be aware of the traffic, where there is no shoulder especially.”
The roads in Wilson County have been some of the most treacherous that the walkers have faced since setting out in Memphis last month.
“We have pretty much stuck to the smaller roads,” Hunt said. “I’d say the hardest road has been here in Wilson County. From Hermitage to (Lebanon), there is a road, and there are no shoulders.”
Hunt indicated that she knew things would be challenging from the outset, but she has been uplifted by the supporters who she has encountered along the way.
“We tried to find the shortest route that would also take us through places where we have supporters we want to connect with or want to have supporters eventually,” Hunt said. “It’s been great because a lot of folks have never had anyone come to them, really expressly for talking about abortion rights, which is timely. I think people are very concerned with Roe falling and thousands of people having to flee the state for care or being forced to give birth.”
Although the walkers have come across a few hecklers, it has not been the norm.
“Most folks, like 99% of the people we have encountered, have been extremely supportive,” Hunt said. “That stacks up well with what we know. Statistically, a majority of Americans want Roe vs. Wade to remain the law of the land. The majority of even Republicans think this current ban is extreme. They don’t like that there are no exceptions.”
As the walkers cross the Cumberland Plateau and prepare to ascend the Appalachian Mountains, Hunts sees a certain symbolism in the journey’s direction.
“I thought about going East to West,” Hunt said. “It might be easier because you are going downhill toward Memphis, and we end at one of our two health centers there. That would have been great. But there is something about going west to east that felt like the right thing to do.
“Historically, I will be the first woman of color who crosses Tennessee of my own volition. The Trail of Tears was an exodus from east to west. So, in some ways, this is a reversal of that.”
There is an additional spiritual layer as well.
“We characterize the walk as a protest and a pilgrimage,” Hunt said. “The protest part is clear, but the pilgrimage part is very important, because as you are going, it’s really meant to be an effort that helps demonstrate your devotion. In terms of elevation, it felt like (the mountains) would be the peak and pinnacle of the pilgrimage.”
Anyone who wishes to contribute to the cause that supports Tennesse Advocates of Planned Parenthood can give a dollar per mile by visiting www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/a/walkforourlives.
Hunt said that volunteering and hosting are other ways people can help out.
“They can help drive or house us,” Hunt said. “We have been staying in homes along the way, relying on the kindness of strangers literally.”
The walkers know they are up against the odds but also acknowledge that they have no choice but to fight.
“Progress is not always forward moving,” Brinker said. “Sometimes, you take two steps forward and then a step back. This time, we took a big step back, but we have to keep pushing forward.”
