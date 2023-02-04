Updates on the construction of West Wilson Middle School were shared during the Wilson County School Board’s work session on Thursday night.
After the school was destroyed by a tornado in March of 2020, a rough timeline for West Wilson Middle School is indicating that the building will be finished in January of 2024.
“All of this is weather dependent,” WCS Deputy Director of Operations Travis Mayfield said. “If we have good weather in February and March, then, this timeline could move up. If we get rain delays in June, it’s going to go back. It’s very fluid right now, but the overall timeline right now would be the January time frame.”
The new building will be outfitted with the same storm shelter that the newly-completed Stoner Creek Elementary School facility has.
In addition to the update regarding the construction of West Wilson Middle School, the school board also discussed the possibility of adding weapons detection systems in schools.
Mayfield suggested testing the weapons detection units within the district before making a decision.
“With these detection units, they say they can get 3,000 people through in an hour,” Mayfield said. “Schools are very different. Trying to get every student through the same door will be almost impossible, because we’re not doing it in an hour. We’re doing it in thirty minutes or less in most cases.”
The areas where the detection systems would have the highest benefit would be in the high schools, where it is most likely for a student to bring in a weapon and also for the purposes of screening visitors as they come into the schools.
Cost is also a factor that was considered by the school board. A single-lane system would cost the district around $32,000 and a dual-lane system would cost around $40,000.
When zone 4 school board member Joseph Padilla brought forth concerns about violations of the 4th Amendment in regard to testing out the systems at sporting events, Mayfield assured him that because weapons are not allowed on school grounds, it would not be.
“It’s not an invasive (search) ... its a passive (search),” Mayfield said. “It identifies a potential threat, and then, you have a process in order to check, because it could be a flute, not a long barrel at these kinds of things.”
Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Lutrell said that devices like these are already in use at large concert events and large sporting events.
“We’re always talking safety,” Lutrell said. “When this was brought to us, we thought it was worth having the discussion. We would want direction, and that’s what we’re asking for, is direction on whether you want us to pursue it, if you’re not interested, or want to gather more information. We just want to have this discussion, because we want to look at every avenue we can to make our schools as safe as possible.”
Zone 7 school board member and board chairperson Jamie Farough is interested in a demonstration being done in front of the entire school board.
“I think if it’s worth protecting concert-goers, it’s worth protecting our students,” Farough said.
Zone 3 board member Melissa Lynn said that a great time to try the system would be at a state or regional sporting event hosted by a school in Wilson County.
Mayfield agreed to follow up with companies and check on the possibility of setting up a trial.
