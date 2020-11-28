ESTERO, Fla.— Coryon Mason registered 14 points as Abilene Christian topped Austin Peay, 80-72, on Friday in the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Joe Pleasant added 12 points for the Wildcats (2-0) and Reggie Miller and Kolton Kohl had 10 points each.
Terry Taylor had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Governors (2-1).
Jordyn Adams added 14 points and Mike Peake had 12.
