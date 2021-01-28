Abner’s 30 lifts Hawks past Wildcats

GLADEVILLE — Green Hill led from start to finish in a 66-60 win at Wilson Central on Tuesday night.
But the Hawks could never put the Wildcats away in a spirited game as the Wilson Central-Mt. Juliet rivalry has transitioned to the new Green Hill, where the Hawks are made up primarily of former Golden Bears.
“We’ve only played them twice, but we know them, they know us,” said Green Hill coach Troy Allen, who spent the previous 15 seasons at Mt. Juliet. “It’s supposed to be like that. It’s supposed to be more people in here. But that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
Wilson Central had no answer for Riggs Abner, who poured in 30 points, including 12-of-16 from the free-throw line. Mo Ruttlen also posted big offensive numbers with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, as Green Hill improved to 10-5 for the season and remained in the District 9-AAA lead at 10-2.
“(Ruttlen’s) a great defender,” Allen said. “He’s been struggling a little bit shooting the ball. I thought it helped his energy a little bit. It’s hard. He’s a good shooter. Shooters go through it and we just got to keep believing in him and he’s got to keep believing in himself. He’s really worked hard. For us, the total package, him and Paxton (Davidson) handling their pressure was the key.
“Riggs has the uncanny ability to make the tough 15-footers. A lot of people don’t shoot them anymore, but he’s really good at it.”
Abner scored Green Hill’s first six points. Ruttlen beat the first-quarter buzzer with a fastbreak layup for a 12-9 lead. It was 31-25 at halftime.
Wilson Central’s Adler Kerr came alive in the second half with 17 of his 20 points, finishing with three 3-pointers, as the Wildcats kept coming back. A three by Austin Alexander brought Central to within 45-44 late in the third quarter. But a putback by Green Hill big man Jason Burch widened the margin back to three going into the fourth.
The Wildcats came no closer in the final eight minutes as Green Hill hit 10 of 14 free throws down the stretch.
Burch finished with 12 points while Davidson dropped in four and Zach Blair two free throws.
“It’s an experienced group over there,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “Coach Allen does a great job. They were able to withstand some of the punches we were throwing at them. Riggs played amazing. We wanted to take everything else away and let him kind of operate and he took advantage of it tonight. Both of those guys (Abner and Ruttlen) are seniors. They’ve been around that program for awhile. They’ve been around the district for awhile. They hit some big shots in big moments. The moment never gets too big for those two guys. That’s because they’re seniors. They’ve been there, done that.”
Ethan Thomas added 11 points for the Wildcats while Hunter Scurlock and Dakota Boudoucies each scored seven. Zack Markus hit a couple of threes as he and Damian Fayne each scored six and Alexander his third-quarter triple as Central slipped to 9-10, 6-6.
Both teams will head for Sumner County tomorrow night — Wilson Central to Station Camp and Green Hill to Portland — as the Hawks battle the Bison and Beech for the lead while the Wildcats try to stay in the middle of the pack and possibly host a first-round home game if they can finish in the top four.
“We actually executed the game plan, for the most part, of how we wanted to do it,” Teeter said. “The game plan’s never to give up 64 points. They were hitting some shots at different areas.
“But at this point in the year, it’s all about February, just continuing to learn different rotations with some guys. I thought we did that tonight. We built a lot coming off of our bench. We had some guys in the right spot to score. It’s just pushing forward into February, trying to be the team nobody wants to play in the tournament and taking it from there.”
“Every game is going to be like this from now on,” Allen said. “Just learning how to win.”
Blue Devils pull away to fifth straight winHENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s roll continued Tuesday night with the Blue Devils’ fifth straight victory, a 63-41 verdict over Hendersonville,
The Blue Devils were up 15-13 eight minutes in before widening the margin to 27-20 by halftime and 40-28 going into the fourth as they improved to 11-7 for the season and 7-5 in District 9-AAA.
Jarred Hall hit two of his three 3-pointers in the first quarter as he led Lebanon with 22 points while Yarin Alexander added 12. Rolando Dowell dropped in a pair of threes as part of his eight while Corey Jones scored six, Aidan Donald five in the fourth, Jaylen Abston four and Will Seats and Brice Njezic three each.
No one scored in double figures for the Commandos, who fell to 4-10, 2-9.
Scarlett, Hughes-Malone lead Purple Tigers past MaconLAFAYETTE — Eli Scarlett and Quanterrius Hughes-Malone combined for 40 points Tuesday night to power Watertown to a 73-58 win over host Macon County.
Scarlett scored 21 points, including five three-pointers, while Hughes-Malone muscled in 19 from inside as the Purple Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter to improve to 12-5 for the season and 5-4 in District 8-AA.
Watertown led 22-14 following the first quarter, 37-33 at halftime and 55-51 through three before putting away the host Tigers with an 18-7 fourth.
Brayden Cousino notched nine points for the Purple Tigers while Brady Raines scored seven, Trent Spradlin six, Kier Priest five, Gavin Clayborne four and Ian Fryer two.
Connor Johnson connected on a pair of threes as he led Macon County with 17 points while Hayden Wix threw in 13 and Braydee Brooks 11. Dalton Hudson also hit a couple of triples on his way to 10 as the Tigers fell to 3-12, 0-8.
Watertown is scheduled to host DeKalb County on Friday night.
Saints succumb to USNNASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet Christian fell two touchdowns behind host University School of Nashville in the first quarter Tuesday night in a 65-30 setback.
The Tigers led 21-7 through eight minutes and 44-13 at halftime as the Saints slipped to 2-16.
Collin France finished with 15 points and Josh Scretchen 13 for USN. Adam Miller hit a pair of three-pointers on his way to 10.
Justin Matthews led MJCA with 11 points. Max Beaty bagged a pair of threes as he and Derrick Crouch each scored six points, Jordan Willis five and Brenden Dunn two.
Mt. Juliet Christian is scheduled to travel to Goodpasture tonight.
Watertown edged 61-58 despite 33 from Hughes-MaloneWATERTOWN — In a rescheduled game Monday night, Livingston Academy’s boys edged Watertown 61-58.
The Purple Tigers led 15-12 following the first quarter and 28-27 at halftime before Livingston edged in front 44-40 going into the fourth as the Wildcats climbed to 7-8 for the season and 2-2 in District 8-AA.
Matthew Sells sank three 3-pointers and all six of his free throws to lead Livingston with 25 points.
Eli Melton tossed in two triples on his way to 14 while Nicholas Choate chipped in with 13.
Though Livingston won, the Wildcats had no answer for Watertown big man Quanterrius Hughes-Malone, who muscled in 33 points on 14-of-15 shooting from the floor to power the Purple Tigers. Eli Scarlett sank three first-half 3-pointers and finished with 19. Brady Raines flipped in four and Brayden Cousino two as WHS fell to 11-5, 4-4.
Watertown was scheduled to go to Macon County on Thursday and is to host DeKalb County on Friday.
Daniyan heats up after halftime to boost Bears to road winWOODBURY — Osize Daniyan dropped in 22 points Monday night as Mt. Juliet outscored host Cannon County 61-54.
The Lions led 8-6 following the first quarter before the teams went into halftime tied 20-20. A 16-14 third period sent Mt. Juliet into the fourth with a 36-34 edge as the Golden Bears improved to 9-13.
Daniyan scored 16 of his total after halftime. Daniel Beard bagged a pair of three-pointers in the second half on his way to 10 points. Josh Keck added eight points, with half coming in the fourth, Kyle Taylor and Owen Rodriguez five each, Matt Delfendahl four in the second half, Zach Freeman three and Bodie Wells and Carson Coleman two apiece.
Gus Davenport dropped in all but two of his 19 tallies in the second half for Cannon County while Lavell Rogers racked up 14 and A.J. Armstrong nine of his 11 in the fourth.
Ethan Powell put in four in the first half and Cordell Howell, Brenden Reed and Theo Winters two each as the Lions, coached by former Watertown assistant Jason Knowles, fell to 9-11.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to host Lebanon on Friday night.
MJCA gets second win of seasonANTIOCH — Enduring a frustrating season, Mt. Juliet Christian found a breath of fresh air Monday night with a 70-27 knockout of host Knowledge Academies.
The Saints led 14-4 following the first quarter and 44-10 at halftime as they improved to 2-15 for the season.
Max Beaty bagged four three-pointers to lead MJCA with 14 points while Caleb Smith added 11 and Derrick Crouch 10.
Luke Nave notched nine points, Justin Matthews seven, Chase Smith six, Jordan Willis and Brenden Dunn four each, Jayson Linville a three and Jackson Scudder two.
Cameron Dixon drained four triples to lead Knowledge with 17 points.
MJCA was scheduled to travel to University School of Nashville on Tuesday and to Goodpasture on Friday.
