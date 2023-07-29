Even though the bell schedule hasn’t begun, Wednesday morning saw an early start for teachers across Wilson County.
It was also an early riser for community members who went out to the schools to show their appreciation for the educators.
The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce banded together to organize a We Love Our Wilson County Teachers welcoming day.
Groups from businesses lined up beside the front entrances of schools such as Southside Elementary in Lebanon, where Danielle Riendeau and other Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI) employees waved signs and gave teachers an enthusiastic welcome.
“We know how important teachers are to the community,” Riendeau said. “With us having a facility right here (close to the school), we were like, ‘We have to go and introduce ourselves and welcome them back.’ We wanted to come and welcome them and let them know how important they are to us and to the children they work with.”
Belamour Ballet Owner Jenna Jones brought two red balloons to the event, one for each hand, as she greeted teachers.
“It is incredibly important to be involved in our local schools and our youth, especially if we’re going to be building up our leadership and character development, physical fitness and body health in our communities, and if we’re going to raise up performing arts” Jones said. “It starts here. We’ve got to raise up this next generation and do it the right way. The people that are helping us do that are these teachers and the school staff.”
Jones said that raising the next generation requires supporting teachers.
“Supporting (teachers), giving them a better day and a better mindset and perspective, helps them be their best for our kids,” Jones said. “We’ve got to work together.”
While the fun of greeting the teachers was part of it, Jones also enjoyed making connections.
“I’m a face person,” Jones said. “I love making connections and that personal connection of knowing (teachers), getting to talk to them. Getting to see their face is important.”
For Jones, showing up is one of the most important parts of supporting teachers.
“We could shoot them a bunch of emails and say, ‘Oh, thanks for coming back,’ but to take the time and the effort to be a body here and cheer them on means more,” Jones said. “It means more, and we’ve got to make sure that we go to that extra step and do what we can for them.”
Southside Elementary School teachers like Katie Johnson walked into school to a cheering group of supporters.
“It made my morning,” Johnson said. “It definitely made my morning.”
For Southside Elementary School teacher Vicki Shelton, seeing members of the community — including former students — welcoming her back to the classroom was emotional.
“We’ve got grandparents out there that were parents (of students), and we’ve got parents out there that were students,” Shelton said.
While seeing the community coming out to support her was moving, Shelton said that it was only positive emotions.
“(It’s) overwhelming happiness,” Shelton said. “It just brought pure joy, and it just lets you know that this is the reason why you’re here.”
Johnson said that the support that the community showed meant a lot to her.
“We can’t do it without them,” Johnson said. “Their support means everything. It shows that they believe in us, trust us, and they’re excited to be back in school. We can only do so much in the school and in the classroom without parent involvement. It makes a huge difference.”
Across Highway 109 in Mt. Juliet, more than a dozen people stood outside to welcome Rutland Elementary School teachers.
Rutland Elementary teacher Erica Pearson actually rerouted on her way to the building.
“I actually had to park in the opposite parking lot, and I walked farther than I would (have had to walk normally) just to be able to walk through them,” Pearson said.
For Pearson, the crowd waiting to greet her was a surprise.
“When I came over the hill and saw a big group of people welcoming us in, it was a good feeling,” Pearson said.
As Jones mentioned, the physical presence of the supporters made an impact for Pearson.
“It’s one thing to say you love teachers ... it’s another thing to show up and be in our building and see what we do,” Pearson said.
Pearson wasn’t the only Rutland Elementary teacher surprised by the welcome they received while coming into work Wednesday morning. Rachal Miller was also surprised to see people with signs waving at her.
“I felt very excited having them there, being excited for us,” Miller said.
Miller also appreciated the show of support.
“Standing out in the hot sun to be there in person, they had to make some sort of sacrifice to be here for a while to make sure we felt loved,” Miller said. “We all saw that, recognized that and appreciated that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.