Adam Edwin Thomas Aylor, 38, of Alexandria, died on Dec. 28, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Born on Sept.25, 1983, in Ft. Worth, Texas, Adam was a 2002 graduate of Watertown High School and a Marine Corp veteran.
He was employed at Bridgestone.
Adam is survived by: his wife, Kelly Thackxton Aylor of Alexandria; son, Jase of Alexandria; mother, Diane Aylor of Watertown; father, Edwin F. “Duke” Aylor of Watertown; sisters, Angela (Michael) Brandon of Watertown, Alexis Aylor of Watertown; brother, Alex (Amanda) Aylor of South Carolina; father and mother-in-law, Steve and Karen Thackxton; sister and brother-in-law, Christy and Scottie Grisham of South Carthage; along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Watertown First Baptist Church, with Don Mathis officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. until the service time on Friday at the church.
Pallbearers are Zach Aylor, Rilee Brown, Eddie Benitez, Nathan Koby, Greg Everett, Sean Rabe, Scottie Grisham, Jeff Wrye and Clint Shipper.
Interment with military honors will be held at Hunter Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House online at www.rmhcnashville.com/donate.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with
the arrangements.
