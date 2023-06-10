Growing up, you would hear about people who were addicted to the Home Shopping Network or QVC.
Growing up, you would hear about people who were addicted to the Home Shopping Network or QVC.
Their homes would be filled to the brim with all sorts of gadgets and goodies that they first saw while watching television.
My Granny was one of these people.
“Angel,”, she’d say, “Look at the beautiful dress. It comes in all sorts of colors. Can you call in for me and order it? I want the green one and red one.”
She’d later continue, saying, “Angel, look at the face cream. Stephanie (she knew all the ladies at QVC by name) uses it, and look at her skin. It’s lovely. Get me some.”
She’d also ask, “Angel, did you see that George Foreman grill? You can cook a pork chop or grill a sandwich with it. That’s what I want for Christmas.”
We got lots of good years from Granny’s George Foreman grill. And she sure loved her cubic zirconia Diamonique earrings, as well as all of her Erica Kane hair products. My granny was always styling and always shopping. Funny how things come full circle.
I have a new friend. His name is Eric. He drives our local Amazon delivery truck, and he visits almost daily. He brings me all sorts of goodies. I think we are more than just friends. It’s probable that we are now best friends. I mean, if I you base it on the frequency with which I see him compared to other humans, then I definitely need to list this guy as my emergency contact.
We are such good friends that he puts my boxes in my garage, off to the side, so that my husband usually doesn’t notice them. Seriously, who am I kidding? We are not best friends. We are basically family now.
And as it turns out, I have a double dose of my Granny Maria in me. From Bulletproof Coffee to Ancient Aztec miracle clay masks to my newest summer shoes, the whole world is there for me to either Save For Later or Add To My Cart. I rarely shop anywhere else anymore.
But before you judge me too harshly for my addiction, please know I am a very generous shopper. My husband said his foot hurt, so I immediately scoured Amazon, bought him five-star-rated metal insoles, and just like that, I cured him.
My son said he had friends coming to town and needed a place for them to sleep. I ordered him a sleeping bag and had it shipped to his apartment. Eric didn’t deliver it, but it was still there overnight. These guys are so good. My daughter’s dog needed eye medicine ... boom, check and done … and delivered to her door.
Basically, if you say it, I can make it happen.
My Granny would have loved it. I can see her now ... she’d have had her own account, with all our addresses, and she’d have gone to town on anything and everything that had five-star ratings.
I remember that at a certain point, as my Granny got older, my mom tried to limit Granny’s QVC obsession.
It didn’t work … probably because I’d secretly watch it with her and then place the calls for her.
And I’m pretty sure, she’d have loved Eric too.
Telling Tales is written by Wilson County’s Angel Kane and Becky Andrews. Have comments? Email becky@wilsonlivingmagazine.com.
