The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education discussed the possibility of adding two more board members during their meeting on Monday evening.
Board member Joel Thacker collected information on population and growth within the district and brought it back to the school board.
Thacker proposed that the LSSD change the members of the board from three at-large board members to five district board members.
“I’ve heard a lot from my different constituents and my representatives on the board,” Thacker said. “The board has basically been the same for the last 30 years, and I feel that we must change with the times. I think that we need to grow and develop as a board.”
With the city’s growth in mind, Thacker believes that the board needs more diversity and that the three current board members don’t completely represent the community.
The LSSD already has proposals for new schools in the works.
Outside of the LSSD, the Wilson County School Board expanded its own members from five to seven to represent the growing county in 2016. Thacker said that the LSSD needs to reflect the state and national trends, like the growth of the Wilson County School Board, in its own board.
“Out of all the school systems our size, there is no district that only has three board members,” Thacker said. “Everybody has five and above.”
Thacker plans to work with the two other current board members and the director of schools and state representatives in an effort to bring more voices at the table.
LSSD board chairman Steve Jones acknowledged that they discussed the possibility on Monday but declined to comment further. The Lebanon Democrat also contacted fellow board member Mark Tomlinson, who also did not comment.
“I really do feel that the Lebanon Special School District is a gem in our city,” Thacker said. “We’re very blessed to have a great school system with gifted teachers and administrators. With these additional schools, and the things we’re looking to do and grow, I think additional board members are the next step.”
