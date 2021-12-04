Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell announced that there will be additional parking for the Tis the Season Weekend Extravaganza, which began on Friday and runs through Sunday.
The public square main parking lot will be open, along with additional lots surrounding the square, including:
- First Baptist Church parking lot
- Wilson County Archives parking lot
- Shenandoah Mills parking lot
- F & M Bank parking lot
- Wilson County Courthouse parking lots
Road access to the square will be closed on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Road closures will be one block out from the square in each direction. The Lebanon Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic.
On Sunday, the Christmas parade will begin at 2 p.m. with additional road closures along West Main Street.
Lebanon’s Tis the Season Weekend Extravaganza is a partnership between the city of Lebanon and the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information about the free community event, individuals can call the chamber office at 615-444-5503 or visit its website at www.lebanontn.org.
— Submitted
