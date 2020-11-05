The TSSAA taketh away and TSSAA giveth.
Trey Perry found that out after he was denied a request to have Mt. Juliet’s canceled Maplewood game count as a COVID-19 win to help the Golden Bears’ chances of a higher seed in case they lost to Hendersonville last week. He was also rooting for a Lebanon win over Rossview.
Perry didn’t get either of his wishes. TSSAA denied his request and the Blue Devils were beaten by Rossview. When the teams left the stadiums Friday night, it was believed Wilson Central had a home playoff game as the No. 2 seed and Mt. Juliet was headed for Oakland as the No. 4 out of Region 4-6A.
But when the playoff brackets came out late that night, Mt. Juliet was a No. 2 seed at home while Wilson Central was a 3 and headed on the road. Rossview, believed to be a No. 3, got a trip to undefeated Oakland as the No. 4.
A look at the region standings from the last two weeks revealed a curious number. Rossview had five overall wins last week and, despite beating Lebanon during the interim, still had five victories when the final standings were posted on the TSSAA website this week.
“They ended up taking a COVID win away from (Rossview) because it wasn’t on the original schedule,” said Wilson Central coach Brad Dedman, whose Wildcats will go to Murfreesboro’s Tomahawk Stadium to take on Riverdale.
Rossview scheduled a midseason game with Kenwood as a replacement for one of the two games the Clarksville schools missed at the beginning of the season when Montgomery County delayed the opening of the season.
But the Knights canceled the game, which would have been during fall break, and Rossview reported the game as a COVID victory, TSSAA assistant executive director in charge of football Richard McWhirter said on Wednesday.
“We should not have given them that win,” McWhirter said, noting the IT person posted it on the TSSAA website and only later did he and the staff check Rossview’s schedule. “The only time we give a COVID win is if it were a regularly-scheduled game.”
“All that was changed about 11:30 Friday night,” Dedman said.
As it turned out, Perry and the Bears didn’t need a Lebanon win. He said that’s not necessarily a good thing as star player C.J. Taylor and the Warren County Pioneers report to Elzie Patton Stadium for Friday’s first-round game.
“The only thing that came out of it good for us is we get to play at home,” Perry said. “Warren County is really, really good.”
Wilson Central at RiverdaleThe Warriors are the No. 2 seed out of Region 3 with an 8-2 record, trailing only Oakland.
“Fast and athletic,” Dedman said of the Warriors. “They like running the football.”
Running out of the spread is junior running back Marcus Neal.
“He does a really good job of hugging to the holes and making big plays,” Dedman said of Neal. “A lot of play-action passes. They run some jet plays for the receivers, who are really fast guys.
“They are big up front. They do a good job of staying on blocks.”
The Warriors also utilize their speed in a 3-4 defense.
“They’re exceptionally fast on defense,” said Dedman, whose Wildcats are 6-4. “Linebackers run to the ball really well… The secondary covers really well with the different type coverages they use.
“They play a really good brand of football.”
Dedman said line play will be key Friday night.
“We’ve got to win the war up front… and get off the field on third down,” he said. “We’ve got to run the football like we have all year long…and take our chances throwing.”
Friday’s winner will either host Blackman or travel to Region 4 champion Hendersonville next week.
Tellico Plains at Watertown
This is a rematch of last year’s 47-0 Purple Tiger triumph at Robinson Stadium. More could be in store as Watertown is 9-1 while the Bears will come in from East Tennessee 4-6.
“They’re pretty multiple offensively,” Watertown coach Gavin Webster said of the Bears. “They do a lot of variations. They’ll be in spread, in the I, the smokestack-I. They’re pretty multiple and they’re pretty balanced.”
The Bears also run more than one defense.
“We could see variations of an odd defense from a 50 to a 3-3-stack,” Webster said. “Probably depends on what we give them.”
The winner will face either Westmoreland or Marion County next week in a second-round game which will also be at Robinson Stadium unless Tellico Plains can pull off a big upset. Webster said he talked about that possibility to the Tigers.
“We talked to them about the consequences of not playing well,” he said. “Otherwise, we’ve approached it like any other week.
“It’s all about surviving and advancing.”
Jackson Christian at Friendship ChristianThe Commanders fell to the No. 4 seed in the East Region out of a three-way tie for second with a 7-2 record. Jackson Christian (7-3) also could have finished higher than No. 5 in the West.
“They were sitting pretty good to be second and they had a slip up two weeks ago against Trinity, which caused them to drop from second to fifth,” Commander coach John McNeal said.
Jackson Christian will bring a busy passing attack to Pirtle Field.
“Got some good athletes,” McNeal said of the Eagles. “Like to throw it.
“Their quarterback is very good and they have some good receivers. They have some good running backs too. It’s not that they won’t run it.”
But the more Friendship can run the ball against Jackson Christian’s 50 defense, the better off the Commanders will be.
“The ideal would be to have the ball and hold the ball and have time of possession,” McNeal said. “That would be huge.
“As long as we can keep the ball, the better off we’re going to be.”
The Commanders will have to run the ball without running back Morgan McGregor, who injured his shoulder late in the first quarter against Stone Memorial last week.
This winner will travel to undefeated Davidson Academy next week.
Warren County at Mt. JulietA Midstate power decades ago, the Pioneers are in the playoffs for the first time in years and, at 8-2, have a winning season for the first time in even longer. But Perry said he could see this coming.
“My senior class never lost a middle school game — that means they beat Brentwood Academy — except for one, to Warren County 44-0,” said Perry, whose current Golden Bears are 6-3.
He was especially impressed after watching Warren County’s 36-20 loss to Oakland last week, noting the Pioneers had the ball down one score in the fourth quarter before losing it on a turnover.
“I haven’t seen anybody have Oakland within a possession in the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead until Friday night,” Perry said.
Wearing Warren County’s No. 1 is C.J. Turner. And that number is appropriate for the versatile performer, who has an offer from Mississippi State, among others.
“You know how I have trouble with names,” Perry said. “I know this one. He’s a quarterback most of the time. He can be a running back. He can be a receiver. He can start at safety. He’s the punt returner. He’s the kick returner. He’s on the kickoff team.
“We haven’t seen anybody like this kid overall… He’s perfect for what (Mississippi State coach Mike Leech) wants because he can do so many things.”
That includes carry a football team — the other team, that is.
“I watched him against Cookeville and saw him carry the entire defensive unit 30 yards into the end zone,” Perry said. “I had never sen an entire defense carried 30 yards. Craziest thing I’ve ever seen. It watched it three or four times.”
He did have some help carrying the Cavaliers into the end zone, though.
“As brightly as his star shines, there is a really good supporting cast,” Perry said. “This is the biggest football team I’ve seen on film in a long time, size-wise, including Oakland.”
For Mt. Juliet, the Bears need to continue their play on special teams, Perry said.
“That’s one aspect we’ve been good at the last couple of weeks and that’s got to continue,” Perry said. “We need to get them started in bad field position.”
“I heard (former Tennessee offensive coordinator and current Duke head coach) David Cutcliffe say if you can end any offensive series with a foot on the ball, you’ve had a good series — whether it’s a field goal, an extra point or even a punt, because it means you didn’t turn it over,” Perry said. “In all three of our losses, we lost the turnover battle.”
This winner will either travel to Oakland or host Rossview in Round 2.
White County at Green HillThis game isn’t about surviving and advancing, it’s about winning the final game of the season, period. This isn’t a playoff game where the winner will play again next week. This is it, win or lose, between teams not in the playoff series this season.
“This is their first winning season in a long time,” Green Hill coach Josh Crouch said of the 6-4 Warriors. “They are really excited about playing this game. It’s like playing in a playoff game.”
It’s also a chance for the first-year Hawks to finish their inaugural season on a high note after stubbing their toes with six turnovers and running just 21 offensive plays to Notre Dame’s 63 in the first half of last week’s 38-0 loss in Chattanooga.
“If we win the game, we’ll have the same number of wins as all of the big schools in the county,” said Green Hill coach Josh Crouch, whose Hawks are 5-6. “This would be big for our school in a first year.
“To have five wins at this moment, I’m very pleased and proud of our program throughout the year. It was a fun year.”
It may not be much fun facing a physical team now being led by a freshman quarterback after the starter tore his ACL against York Institute.
“The freshman quarterback is a good little player,” Crouch said, noting the Warriors also have a pair of 6-foot-2, 205-pound running backs. “They’re both physical, (a) ground-and-pound-kind of team.
“The O-line is really physical. They’re going to want to run the ball.” White County runs a 4-2-5 defense with most of the offensive linemen playing up front on D as well.
“They do a good job with pressure,” Crouch said. “They’re a physical football team.”
Green Hill will be short-handed. The Hawks, who haven’t had a positive COVID-19 test all season, will be without three starters who were sent home Monday after contact tracing, Crouch said.
