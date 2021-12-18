With setbacks delaying construction of a new building at the fairgrounds, the Wilson County Ag Management Committee has been forced to explore contingency plans for next year’s event.
The steel package delivery for construction of the building remains several months out, so the committee members are scrambling for an insurance policy. They may already have one.
During the committee’s regular-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, members delved into the problem that has been a recurring topic in discussions.
In the event that construction on the building is not completed by August, the committee has turned its attention to the Turner/Evans Building as an acceptable alternative. Ag Center Director Quintin Smith called the Turner/Evans Building the “No. 1 back-up,” to house the statewide, best-of-county displays.
Currently, that building is in need of repairs. The list provided to the committee on Tuesday highlighted issues, including drainage at the back of the building, inadequate lighting and electrical capacity. It would also need heating and air conditioning installed, new doors and insulation.
Smith commented on Tuesday that improving that building even as a short-term solution for the Made in Tennessee Building would have long-term benefits to the grounds.
Origins of Made in Tennessee
When the Wilson County Fair and Tennessee State Fair merged to become one entity, part of the deal was the construction of a new Made in Tennessee building. The building is intended to serve as a showcase for winners in dozens of categories from their respective county fairs ... hence the name, Made in Tennessee Building.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the new building was held during the fair in August. Gov. Bill Lee and numerous local officials participated. However, crews have yet to actually break ground on the project.
Ideally, the construction of the building will be completed by August in time for the fair. To expedite the process and give that outcome a better chance of coming to fruition, it was decided by the committee that it would be ok to go ahead and construct the building without installing drainage right away. By adjusting the building location 100 feet, the necessary pipe and drain work can be done in the future, rather than being required before construction can start.
At the committee meeting last month, when the motion was passed to set the building back, Smith said that he supported the move because, “we need to get that building up as fast as we can.”
Moving back 100 feet required the design to be altered to account for the way the building is set. Estimates for that were pegged at approximately $20,000.
The committee agreed to take the $20,000 out of other construction projects in the meantime in order to get the ball rolling. However, committee member John Gentry, in his motion, specifically said that those expenses are not to exceed $20,000 without the committee revisiting it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.