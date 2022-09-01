Discussions for an ag learning center at the Wilson County Fairgrounds stalled Monday night during the Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting.
Last month, the Wilson County Commission approved $2 million to be earmarked for the construction of an ag learning center that would feature a birthing area, incubators, a vet clinic, and a milking parlor, as well as a hydroponics setup.
It originated as an expansionist plan after the birthing barn gained much traction at the fair.
However, on Monday, the ag management committee opted to pause progress on the project until a 501(c)(3) nonprofit could be established. It was a split vote, 6-6.
“If you are doing something on government property, you have to do business with a 501(c)(3),” said Mike Jennings, the Wilson County attorney. “That’s the bottom line.”
A 501(c)(3) is a tax filing with the Internal Revenue Service that allows for federal tax exemption of nonprofit organizations.
The ag learning center filing status was hardly the only point of contention at the meeting.
Issues arose about where the ag learning center should go. Opponents to the learning center’s proposed location by the Q Barn, which sits at the furthest northeastern corner of the livestock complex, say that it would compromise events already scheduled to occur at the fairgrounds.
Wilson County Ag Center Director Quintin Smith said that his issue is not with the learning center but rather its proposed location.
“I am 100% for the learning center but not the location in front of the Q barn,” Smith said. “To put the barn you are talking about there is going to impact multiple contracts.”
Between the spaces available for rent in the livestock complex and the midway space at the fairgrounds, there is something booked up every weekend for the next few years.
Smith expressed concern about potential legal exposure from disrupting those contracts.
“If Tim (Edwards) is interested in running this thing year round, it won’t fit in here with what we have contracted,” Smith said.
Tim Edwards owns Edwards’ Feeds in Lebanon and has helped run the birthing barn since its inception a few years ago. He has been a leading player in the discussions and planning of the ag learning center and has raised funds to contribute to the project.
Edwards said that he would happily apply for the 501(c)(3).
“We will get the 501(c)(3), just like the committee wants,” Edwards said. “We want to do it right. We want to do it correctly.”
However, Edwards also mentioned that not knowing where the center’s ultimate location will jeopardize planning processes.
“It’s hard to move forward with a project when you don’t know if you will have to move it or change it,” Edward said. “We need it in a place where it won’t be moved so that we can move forward.”
Those in favor of the project point to what they see will be a popular attraction and a desire to see the county stop dragging its feet.
“We have been discussing this project with Tim Edwards for over four years, off and on,” Wilson County commissioner Sara Patton said. “We have voted repeatedly on it. It’s time to get started on it.”
Another primary supporter of the birthing barn, Wilson County commissioner Sue Vanatta added, “If anyone watched the playback of the viewing of the birthing barn at the fair and saw the excitement on the people’s faces … I don’t know how anyone could go against this.”
For one of Vanatta’s co-commissioners, Lauren Breeze, the barn isn’t problematic in theory, but paying for it is.
At the meeting, Breeze, one of only two commissioners who voted against the $2-million appropriation by the county last month, said that her constituents are opposed to the spending spree.
“Taxpayers are calling me about this, and they aren’t happy,” Breeze said. “We told (Wilson County Emergency Management Agency) we had no money for a ladder truck. Then, suddenly, six weeks into the fiscal (year), we have $2 million? It feels like a want, not a need.”
Breeze indicated that she feels that allocating the money was done prematurely.
“I don’t understand how we as county commissioners are obligating tax dollars to something we don’t have a plan for,” Breeze said.
The project will remain on hold until a 501(3)(c) is carved out.
