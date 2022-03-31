Today
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Wilson County Road Commission
The Wilson County Road Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting at the road commission office, located at 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, at 9 a.m.
Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting at the road commission office, located at 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, following the road commission meeting.
Tuesday
Wilson County Development and Tourism Committee
The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon, at 5:30 p.m.
Wilson County EMA Committee
The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Committee will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St. in Lebanon, after develop- ment and tourism committee concludes.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Lebanon History Day Committee
The Lebanon History Day Committee will have a regularly scheduled meeting in the Mitchell House Library, located at 110 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 1 p.m.
Thursday
Wilson County Schools BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County BOE administrative and training complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Monday
Wilson County Schools BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular-scheduled meeting at the Wilson County BOE administrative and training complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
April 7
Wilson County Schools BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting to discuss rezoning at the Wilson County BOE administrative and training complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
