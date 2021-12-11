Agenda

Monday, Dec. 13

Mt. Juliet City Commission

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a regular-scheduled meeting in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Lebanon Housing Authority

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular-scheduled meeting at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Wilson County Commission

The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular-scheduled meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Lebanon City Council

The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Mt. Juliet City Commission

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a regular-scheduled meeting in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

Wilson County Board of Education work session

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular-scheduled work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

Wilson County Board of Education

The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular-scheduled meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, at 6 p.m.

