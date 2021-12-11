Agenda
Monday, Dec. 13
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a regular-scheduled meeting in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular-scheduled meeting at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, 49 Upton Heights, Lebanon, at 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a regular-scheduled meeting in the commission courtroom of the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 East Main St., Lebanon, at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular-scheduled meeting in the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., at 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a regular-scheduled meeting in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
Wilson County Board of Education work session
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular-scheduled work session at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular-scheduled meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, 415 Harding Drive, at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.