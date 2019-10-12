Monday, Oct. 14
Wilson County 911 Board
The Wilson County Emergency Communications District "911" Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the "911" office, 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a work session to discuss "Project Sam" at 5 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will meet at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. for a work session at 5:15 p.m. followed by its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.
Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority
The Nashville and Eastern Railroad Authority will hold its quarterly meeting beginning with the executive committee at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon followed by the full board meeting at 206 S. Maple St. in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road.
Friday, Oct. 18
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the County Commission Room of the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Board of Directors of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County will meet at 7:30 a.m. at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, in Lebanon.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Lebanon City Commission
The Lebanon City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Town Meeting Hall of the city of Lebanon Administration Building, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. to discuss a new park in Ward 6. The work session will be followed by an public meeting.
Monday, Nov. 4
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon.
