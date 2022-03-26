Monday
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will have a meeting the town meeting hall of the city’s administration building, located at 200 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
Mt. Juliet City Commission
The Mt. Juliet City Commission will hold a regularly-scheduled meeting in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet, at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Lebanon History Day Committee
The Lebanon History Day Committee will have a regularly-scheduled meeting in the Mitchell House Library, located at 110 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon at 1 p.m.
Thursday
Wilson County Schools Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at the Wilson County Board of Education administrative and training complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
April 4
Wilson County Schools Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regular-scheduled meeting at the Wilson County Board of Education administrative and training complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon, at 6 p.m.
April 11
Lebanon Special School District Board of Education
The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will hold regularly-scheduled meeting at its central office, located at 397 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 5 p.m.
