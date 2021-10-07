Thursday, Oct. 7
City of Lebanon Airport Commission
The City of Lebanon Airport Commission will meet at 4 p.m. at Lebanon Municipal Airport, 200 Aviation Way, Lebanon.
Animal Control Committee
The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon at 5 p.m.
Education Committee
The Wilson County Education Committee will meet in conference room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse, 228 E. Main St., Lebanon after the animal control meeting concludes.
