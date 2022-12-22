The Lebanon City Council voted to move forward with lease negotiations for a new veterans center in the city.
The proposal for the center was made during Tuesday night’s council meeting, which would result in a new veterans center on the corner of Hartman Drive and Highway 70.
American Legion Post 15 Commander Pete Norman said that the center would be able to provide counseling services and other programs for veterans.
“I have campaigned for 20-something years to find a building we can use for a veterans center, to put computers in it, to have counseling services in it,” Norman said. “To get young people back into the veteran’s programs, the things that they are needing is counselling.”
The center would be a place where younger veterans can connect with older veterans and a place where people can go that belongs to all veterans in the area.
“If y’all see so fit to approve this, I can guarantee you it will be put to great use by the people here in Lebanon and by the young veterans,” Norman said. “They are needing a place that they can call home. They need a day room where they can go sit down and get away from the hustle and bustle of the world.”
Local businesses have committed to help provide the center with internet and computers.
Ward 5 councilman Tick Bryan agreed that Lebanon needs a place for its veterans.
“That would be a perfect facility for them,” Bryan said. “It’s been empty for quite a while and was remodeled several years ago, so there shouldn’t be too much that needs to be done to it. If they can work out the lease agreement that they proposed, then it will be a great thing for vets here.”
After negotiating the lease with Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, Norman hopes that the center will have its grand opening in the late spring or early summer of 2023.
“What’s going to happen next is we’ll look at the building and any repairs that it may need,” Bell said. “I know that there’s some roof work that needs to be done, and the veteran groups want to remodel the inside for their purposes. It’s something that’s going to take some months.”
The current building that veterans groups in Lebanon have at the Wilson County Fairgrounds currently doesn’t meet their needs, and they can’t use it all of the time.
“This is more what they need,” Bell said. “It’s also a place where that they can attract younger veterans. Pete Norman has talked to me several times about the fact that they’re having trouble attracting younger veterans to the groups. With a building like this it’ll give an opportunity to serve people of different generations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.