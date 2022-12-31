Alan Joseph McCarthy, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022.
Mr. McCarthy is preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph and Margaret McCarthy; sister, Valerie (Charles) Hensley; and brothers-in-law, George Kirms and Paul Lukasik.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 6:53 am
A shower or two possible this morning with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. High 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 6:53 am
Alan Joseph McCarthy, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022.
Mr. McCarthy is preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph and Margaret McCarthy; sister, Valerie (Charles) Hensley; and brothers-in-law, George Kirms and Paul Lukasik.
He is survived by: his loving wife of 45 years, Cecelia McCarthy; sons, Michael Alan McCarthy, Dr. Daniel Adam (Joanna) McCarthy; grandson, William James McCarthy; sister, Carol Kirms; sisters-in-law, Lenore Lukasik, Dr. Norma Fisher (Dr. Maurice Consiglio); along with several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Alan was born and raised in Glendale, New York.
He obtained his electrical engineering degree at City College of New York and worked as a fire safety engineer.
In 1973, he moved to Tennessee for a position with Royal Globe Insurance Company, where he worked for 10 years. After his time with Royal Globe, he began working for the state of Tennessee, where he finished his career after 36 years with the department of health.
He enjoyed raising beef cattle and had a love for the outdoors, including boating, fishing, hunting, skeet shooting, and camping with the Boy Scouts.
Alan spent his last six winter seasons at his dream home in Palm Beach, Florida. He loved the community he lived at and treasured all the good times with some amazing friends.
Visitation for Mr. McCarthy will take place on Monday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel (located at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon), as well as on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at noon.
Interment will follow in the Sumner Memorial Gardens (located at 420 Albert Gallatin Ave. in Gallatin) at 2 p.m. Kevin Owen will officiate with special friend, Jimmy McDowell, speaking as well.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.