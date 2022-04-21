Albert Allen Allison,
84, of Watertown, died
on April 17, 2022, at Wilson Manor in Lebanon.
Born on Dec. 9, 1937, Albert was the son of the late Albert Vernon Allison and Annie Mai Vantrease Allison.
He was a 1956 graduate of Watertown High School, a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Avco-Textron.
Albert was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church.
He is survived by:
his sister, Evelyn Shehane (and her husband, David); niece, Jan (Tony) Ricketts;
nephew, Michael
(Carrie) Shehane;
great nieces and nephews, Adrian (Will) Davies, Eli Shehane, Essie Mae Shehane;
and great-great-nephew, Liam Davies.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Dr. Will Davies and Rev. Gary L. Wedgewood officiating.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday.
Interment was held at Poplar Hill Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown was entrusted with the arrangements.
