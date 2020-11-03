GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central blanked Station Camp 35-0 en route to securing the Wildcats’ second straight playoff trip and winning season last Friday.
The Wildcats played incredibly well throughout the night, as the rushing game seemed to click. This was backed by Zavier Ali, who went on to have a fantastic senior night.
In the first quarter, the Wildcats took only a few minutes to score, as CJ Hatchett punched in the first score of the night from a yard out. However, Ali followed with a 5-yard scamper late in the quarter.
Station Camp, who was finishing its first season without veteran skipper Shaun Hollinsworth, struggled to get the offensive gears churning all night long. In the first half, Bison quarterback Blake Lancaster did not complete a single pass, relying solely on the backfield to gain yards. This was not enough to combat the Wildcat defensive line, which limited the Station Camp offense to very few yards on the night.
In the second quarter, Ali sprinted into the end zone for a 40-yard score, earning the achievement that he was looking for since his trip to LaVergne, the single-season rushing title formerly held by JT Majors. But Ali beat Majors’ 13-game record, set in 2007, in just 10 contests. By halftime, Ali was on his way to a historic night, and Wilson Central was 24 minutes away from handing Station Camp its fifth shutout of the season.
After the half, the Wildcats maintained a comfortable 21-point lead over the Bison. However, the Bison were able to keep Ali and company relatively quiet for most of the third quarter, for the Wildcats only scored once in the period. This came with 3:33 left in the third on a 41-yard pass from Tristan Lewis to Ezra Widelock.
Then, about five minutes later, Lewis found Widelock from 48 yards out to start the fourth quarter. This proved to be the end of scoring for both teams, resulting in a 35-0 thrashing to give the Wildcats momentum heading into the playoffs at Region 3 foe Riverdale in Murfreesboro.
The Wildcats held Station Camp to a mere 87 yards of offense, as Lancaster finished 1-of-10 for 10 yards. Only two Bison rushers, Robert Bogus and Zane Cook, managed over 20 yards running, with 24 and 21, respectively. Brandon Griffin caught Lancaster’s only completion, finishing with 10 yards.
Lewis had a solid night in the pocket, completing 6 of his 10 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. However, Ali stole the show with a record-smashing performance. He totaled 169 yards on just 11 carries, taking two of those for a touchdown. To put this in perspective, Ali was good for either a first down or a touchdown every time that he touched the ball. Behind him, Hatchett managed 67 yards, and the Wildcats then used just about everyone listed as a running back on the roster behind him. Widelock averaged just shy of 45 yards per catch, receiving two for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
Wilson Central, after some seeding confusion which left the Wildcats thinking they would host a first-round game, will be traveling to Riverdale to take on the Warriors for their first postseason game this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.