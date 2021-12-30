Alice Faye “Pat” Duff Tisdale, 79, of Lebanon passed away on Dec. 23, 2021.
She was preceded in death by: her grandparents, Andrew and Alice Duff; father and step-mother, Clell and May Duff; brothers, Clell Duff, Jr., Kenneth Duff; and sister, Ann Sutton.
She is survived by: her husband of 36 years, Bobby Tisdale; daughters, Verna Tisdale (Marin) Garcia, Bobbie Ann Tisdale; son, Lance (Amanda) Tisdale; sisters, Lucy (Johnny) Ewing Sandy Duff; grandchildren, Heather Schultz (Curt) Wilkerson, Madisen (Blake) Wells, Mason Tisdale, Morgan Tisdale; great-grandchildren, Savannah Wilkerson, Lila Jewel Hearn; fur baby, Ginger; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
Mrs. Tisdale was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was the owner and operator of several restaurants, which included Kelly’s and Sunset.
She also worked for Toshiba.
Visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Journey Church, located at 1240 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Funeral services will be at the church on Thursday at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Matthews, Curt Wilkerson, Mason Tisdale, Morgan Tisdale, Johnny Ewing and Landon Eldridge.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com
