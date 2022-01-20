Service for Alice T. Simpson, 68, will be Saturday at 12 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Simpson of Sparta passed away on Jan. 14, 2022.
Originally from Riddleton, she spent almost the last 50 years of her life in Sparta, where she raised her two sons — Twan Simpson of Cookeville and Shane Simpson of Memphis — where she fostered countless friendships.
She is preceded in death by: her mother, Mary Gooch McKinley; brothers, Guy McKinley, Jr., Ricky Gooch; and sisters, Sheila Gooch and Mary Lee Wright.
Survivors include: sons, Twan E. Simpson, Shane Simpson; sisters, Peggy Ann Seay, Audery Sparkman, Billie McKinley; and grandchildren, Haley Simpson, Austin Simpson, and Tyler Simpson.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, located at 1330 Bluebird Road in Lebanon, is in charge of the arrangements.
