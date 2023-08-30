Aline Tomlinson, 104, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 26, 2023, at American House.
She was born on May 27, 1919, to the late McMurray and Julia (Mason) Dies.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by: her husband, Ewing Tomlinson; son, Charles Thomas “Killer” Tomlinson; grandson, Clint Tomlinson; and brothers, Joe Dies, Sid Dies, Tom Dies, and Jake Dies.
She is survived by: her children, Jim (Sharon) Tomlinson, Jewell (David) Annable, Fran Planicka; daughter-in-law, Joyce Tomlinson; grandchildren, Alyson (Geoff) Atchley, Jill (Robert) Crouch, John Annable, Tim (Jacinda) Planicka; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Tomlinson was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school up into her 90s.
She worked at the Lebanon Garment Factory for more than 30 years, Keathley Drugs for many years and was a caregiver in her later years.
Funeral services were held at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon, on Tuesday at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Darrin Reynolds and Wallace Alsup officiated, and interment followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Geoff Atchley, Caleb Crouch, Robert Crouch, Tim Planicka, Nathan White and Josiah Crouch.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sherry’s Hope in Mrs. Tomlinson’s memory.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at American House and Gentiva Hospice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
