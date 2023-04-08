Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church has been bringing different congregations together for since before senior pastor Kevin Medlin began his time with the church 20 years ago.
“Years ago, First Presbyterian hosted an event very similar to this, but it kind of fizzled over time,” Medlin said. “People missed it, and so, this church picked up the baton and started doing it. We’ve been doing it for around 28 years.”
The Holy Week services have always been a cooperative effort. Other churches come to Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian to lead worship, deliver a short sermon and then serve food to the mixed congregation.
“We try to pair up two churches every single day to partner together,” Medlin said. “One provides the worship. The other provides the message. Both churches come together to provide the food. Us being the host, we supplement the food and make it all happen.”
The Holy Week services have helped strengthen the fellowship between churches in Lebanon.
“To me, this is a picture of what Jesus wanted, for us to set aside our minor differences, whatever they might be and come together and focus on him,” Medlin said. “It doesn’t matter what denomination we are ... we all center on the cross. We all have that in common.”
For Medlin, Passion week services are a build-up to Easter.
“It just builds for me,” Medlin said. “It builds for me, because Easter is the culmination of it all, but if we’re not careful, we jump too quick to Easter and forget all that Jesus went through that last week of his life.”
Barton’s Creek Baptist Church Pastor Jacob Colwell was one of the pastors who participated in the Passion week activities, delivering his message on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s an honor for sure,” Colwell said. “I just think it’s nice to work with other churches in this way, so I’m very thankful. It’s a good reminder that, ultimately, we’re all serving for the same purpose.”
Like many other churches, Barton’s Creek Baptist Church will see a larger turnout on Easter Sunday.
“The hope that we have in Christ is a hope that we think everybody needs, especially in our day and age,” Colwell said. “We’re just thankful that we can share that with people. We want to be warm and welcoming and encouraging for them.”
This was Journey Church’s first year participating in the Passion Week services.
“This is a tradition back where I come from in Indiana,” Journey Church Associate Pastor Brandon Sutton said. “We used to do stuff like this. I think it’s good because, as I was talking about today in my message, society is getting worse and worse. I think the churches need to stop being isolated and work together.”
Sutton felt honored to be a part of this years event and to be asked to speak on Wednesday.
“You get to meet people you don’t know,” Sutton said. “You get to go to places you’ve never been. I think we need more of that. We’re a Baptist church. This is a Presbyterian church. We may have some differences theologically in our beliefs, but we believe the same gospel message and the same truth about God. I think it’s important for us to get together.”
Journey Church is hosting three services for Easter this year, where Sutton and the church will be seeing people they don’t normally see on a normal Sunday.
“We see it as a great opportunity,” Sutton said. “We know that there are people who are coming to our church that don’t go to church regularly. For us, that means that at the very least they’re not walking with Christ the way he’s commanded for us to. At the very worst, they don’t know Christ. We’re hoping that we can minister to them through the totality of our services and speak some truth to them. We talk about putting a rock in people’s shoes and at least get to a point where they can’t get what they heard out of their minds.”
As is the case with many churches, the volume of Journey Church’s attendance is exponentially higher on Easter Sunday.
“Last year, we were running 1,400 or so a Sunday, and we had 2,000 on Easter,” Sutton said. “This year, we’ve been running about 1,600 to 1,700 a week, so we’re expecting probably around 2,200.”
Lebanon First United Methodist Pastor Ryan Bennett is also anticipating seeing people who aren’t typically in the pews on a Sunday morning this Easter.
“I think it’s a good reminder,” Bennett said. “I think some people are critical of those people (who only come on Christmas and Easter). I think it’s good to be reminded that there is something special about this day. Sometimes, we treat it just like any other Sunday, and it’s not like any other Sunday. It’s a significant day, and it’s a defining moment of our faith.”
Bennett kicked off the week of messages on Monday at noon.
“What this is trying to do is bring us together,” Bennett said. “There’s so much that divides us between denominations and political ideologies and theologies. Even in our own churches, we have things that divide us, but we need those things that draw us together and make us one.”
