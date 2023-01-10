As a former college professor, Rick Bell can talk.
He also gets lots of practice in listening.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Showers overnight following some early drizzle. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers overnight following some early drizzle. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 3:46 pm
Showers overnight following some early drizzle. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers overnight following some early drizzle. Areas of patchy fog. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 3:46 pm
As a former college professor, Rick Bell can talk.
He also gets lots of practice in listening.
He’ll have an opportunity to exercise both on Jan. 19 as Bell and the Lebanon Department of Economic Development will host an open house in the Mitchell House, located at 106 North Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The event will be a chance for residents of the city to have an open dialogue with the mayor about community needs, concerns and ideas.
“It’s just an opportunity for people to come by and talk and share ideas about the city and some of the things that are going on,” Bell said. “We try to communicate as much as possible and get the word out about what’s happening up here at city hall and the things that we’re doing. This gives people the opportunity for people to respond to those things and maybe give us some ideas that we haven’t thought of yet.”
The open house will be a citizen-led dialogue, without an agenda or a meeting structure.
“It’s more of a meet-and-greet,” Bell said. “We’ll have some maps up and some different information boards up, but really it’s an opportunity to interact and talk and discuss and for people to ask questions on a one-on-one basis.”
Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston will be in attendance to speak with citizens alongside Bell. She will be putting together maps that show future development and commercial areas so that residents can visualize the projects happening in the city.
“They can use those to come up with some ideas on what they want to ask,” Bell said. “This is a time to talk about anything that people want to talk about — any ideas they have, any concerns they have and questions they have. So, for anyone who wants to come by and spend some time talking with us about the future of the city, that’s what it’s all about.
“One of the things that I talk about all the time is that we can’t think of everything. There’s a lot of great ideas out there, and we want to hear them.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.